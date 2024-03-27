The UConn basketball team surprised a lot of people in the NCAA Tournament last season as they ended up dominating their way to a national title. The Huskies were a four seed in March Madness last year. No one will be surprised if UConn wins it all this season, however. They have been one of the best teams in college basketball all season long, and in fact, ESPN's Mike Greenberg recently made a very bold claim about how good the Huskies really are.
Every once in awhile, there is a college team that is so good that people will start comparing them to the pros. Not many people take it seriously, but Mike Greenberg recently said that he thinks the UConn basketball team would make the playoffs in the NBA Eastern Conference this season, and at first, he asked his colleague who would win in a seven-game series, the Huskies or the Boston Celtics.
“So look, I was obviously kidding about the Celtics,” Greenberg said. “But let me change the question, Jay [Williams]: if they were in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, would they make the playoffs? I’m looking at teams that are eight games up .500 in the play-in now. They’re better than that. …UConn is an NBA team.”
Now, Greenberg insists that he was joking. His original comments got a lot of attention and there were not very many people that agreed with it. It's up to you to decide if Greenberg was really joking or not.
“I’m more than willing to admit that I’ve said more than a million stupid things,” Greenberg said during an episode of his radio show. “It just bothered me yesterday because I knew I was kidding. And maybe, look, I grant, if it wasn’t obvious enough that I was kidding, that’s on me, that’s not on anybody else… for what it was worth, if I need to say this out loud, I do not believe that UConn would make the playoffs in the NBA. …They would probably go 0-82, yeah. It would depend on the resting status of some of these other teams.”
UConn is looking for a second straight national title
No, UConn would not make the playoffs in the NBA. The talent gap between the pros and college is massive. However, the Huskies might win the national title in college basketball again. UConn got their NCAA Tournament run started last week with an easy win against Stetson, and they followed that up with a blowout win over nine seed Northwestern in the round of 32.
The Huskies are moving on to the Sweet 16, and they will be playing five seed San Diego State on Thursday in a rematch of last year's national title game.
If UConn basketball takes down San Diego State, and they are expected to as they are currently favored by 10.5 points, they will head the Elite 8 to take on the winner of the Illinois-Iowa State game that will also be played on Thursday. UConn is expected to go the distance and cut down the nets on April 8th, but they have some tough teams standing in their way.