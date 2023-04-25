Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The UConn and Louisville women’s basketball programs will begin a four-game series starting in the 2023-24 season, according to a pair of Tuesday tweets from UConn and Louisville.

“UConn and Louisville will begin a four-game series next season,” UConn wrote.

The first matchup of the series is set for Dec. 16, 2023, and will take place in Connecticut, according to Louisville Assistant Sports Information Director Matthew Paras. The teams will alternate home games over the next four seasons, with UConn holding a game in Connecticut in the 2025-26 season, while the Cardinals will host the Huskies in the 2024-25 and 2026-27 seasons.

Louisville ended the 2022-23 basketball season with a 26-12 overall record and a 12-6 record against conference opponents, earning wins over Texas and Ole Miss in the NCAA tournament before falling to Iowa in the Elite Eight. Cardinals guard Hailey Van Lith scored 27 points in 40 minutes of play, while forward Olivia Cochran added 20 points and 14 rebounds.

“I’m really proud of Olivia,” Van Lith said, via Card Chronicle. “She’s one of my best friends on the team… I’ve just seen her grow every single year. She is a fighter. Whatever obstacle— in regular life or in basketball— comes her way, she’s just always on top.”

Van Lith announced she would enter the transfer portal before the 2023-24 season earlier this month. She finished the season with averages of 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

UConn finished its 2022-23 basketball run with a 31-6 record and an 18-2 standing against conference opponents. Forward Aaliyah Edwards scored 16.6 points per game, peaking at 28 points in a March matchup with the Vermont Catamounts in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Championship.

“From the jump ball, I knew personally, individually, that I’d be able to dominate inside,” Edwards said, via the Associated Press. “And I think (UConn forward Dorka Juhász) held her own too and I think we just flowed together as a team.”