Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

It looks like Louisville women’s basketball star Hailey Van Lith will be playing for a new team next year. The Cardinals’ guard is entering the transfer portal ahead of the 2023-2024 women’s college basketball season.

Hailey Van Lith will technically be a graduate transfer since she is set to graduate from the school in May after just three years. Van Lith leaves the school as one of the most accomplished Louisville basketball players in history.

“We thank Hailey for her contributions to this program, this school and this community,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said Saturday after it was announced that Van Lith would enter the transfer portal. “She has done everything we have asked of her over the past three years, and we wish her the very best in her final collegiate season and beyond.”

Van Lith led the Louisville women’s basketball team with 19.7 points per game for the 2022-2023 season. The junior also added 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Louisville fell just shy of reaching its second straight Final Four, losing to Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark in the Elite Eight.

Clark was the only other women’s basketball player from a Power 5 conference who averaged at least 19 points, four rebounds and three assists per game.

Van Lith helped lead Louisville to the 2022 Final Four, where the Cardinals were defeated by eventual national champion South Carolina. Louisville reached the Elite Eight in all three seasons with Van Lith on the team.

With 1,553 career points, Van Lith goes down as the No. 12 scorer in Louisville basketball history.