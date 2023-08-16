The UConn women's basketball team is in the middle of its European summer tour that includes four games in three countries. The Huskies are visiting Croatia, Slovenia and Italy on their tour.

The UConn women's basketball team announced that star Paige Bueckers will not participate in any of the four games on the tour.

Paige Bueckers was recently fully cleared to participate in practice, but it seems the team is being cautious with her on the summer tour, and hoping to keep her healthy for the start of the regular season. She missed all of the 2022-2023 season due to a torn ACL.

Bueckers won the AP National Player of the Year award in her freshman year, before missing time due to injury in her sophomore season. The Huskies and Geno Auriemma hope she is healthy for her senior season.

Geno Auriemma's team is in Croatia right now, and they are scheduled to play the Croatian All-Stars in the hometown of point guard Nika Muhl.

After they depart Nika Muhl's hometown, they will head to Slovenia and play Akson IIirija on Friday.

Then the Huskies will travel to Auriemma's home country of Italy for two games. They will play the Italian All-Stars on Monday, Aug. 21 in Baricella, Italy, and they will play Pecs (Hungary) on Wednesday, Aug. 23 in Murano, Italy.

Huskies fans will have to wait for November for Bueckers' much-anticipated return to game action, but it seems the team is going to enjoy their trip to Europe before returning and preparing for the season.