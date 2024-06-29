Donovan Clingan was a huge star for the UConn Huskies, and he was one of the key performers on a team that won back-to-back NCAA championships. He is going from college basketball's leaders to a team in the Portland Trail Blazers that is a long way from winning a title.

The Blazers are clearly a rebuilding team that is looking to find an identity after they traded superstar guard Damian Lillard before the start of the 2023-24 season. Prior to that trade, the Blazers were an up-and-down team that could beat excellent teams when their leader was on top of his game, but he often found himself in a losing battle against more talented teams.

After the Blazers traded Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, Portland suffered through a painful 21-61 season that left them in 15th place in the Western Conference. The Blazers need talent in every area on the court, and Clingan gives them a 7-foot-2 player who is likely to grow into a force in the middle of the court in the years ahead.

However, it may take him several years to find his footing. He may also have to compete with DeAndre Ayton, who was acquired by the Blazers after the 2022-23 season in a trade with the Phoenix Suns.

Ayton, 25, is a powerful force himself at 7-foot and 250 pounds, but he has rarely played with motivation or consistency. Ayton averaged 16.7 points and 11.1 rebounds last season, but he did not seem to assert himself when the Blazers needed him most.

As a result, there are no guarantees that he will remain in Portland. If the Blazers trade him to another team, that could open things up for Clingan to assert himself during his rookie season.

Clingan loved his time at UConn and wanted to stay

Shortly after the Huskies won their second-straight title by beating Purdue 75-60 in the championship game, Clingan went into head coach Dan Hurley's office and told him he was willing to return to the Big East team and help the Huskies go after a third-straight title.

Hurley, knowing his big center was going to be drafted high in the first round, wanted no part of holding his player back. He told Clingan that it was time to get on with his career and find out exactly what he could do in the NBA.

Clingan explained exactly how that conversation went. “I went into Coach Hurley’s office, and I was like, ‘yo coach, I’ll come back. I’ll go for another one.' He’s like ‘you’re out of your mind, bro. Get the hell out of here.' And I guess I had to go.

“It was probably like four days after we had won the title, but you know I was sad. I didn’t want to leave that place. I love UConn, coach Hurley, the staff, the people around me, and my teammates. Every time I walk in that building, it’s home. I went back twice last week, and I still feel like I’m part of the team.”