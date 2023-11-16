UConn women's basketball junior guard Azzi Fudd revealed some jaw-dropping details of her pre-game routine.

UConn women's basketball shooting guard Azzi Fudd is a stickler for her pre-game routine. She hardly – if ever – deviates from it. Fudd revealed some interesting and eyebrow-raising details about her routine to Business Insider's Meredith Cash on Thursday.

Azzi Fudd attends class or study hall depending on where UConn women's basketball is playing on weekdays. She and her teammates go to shoot around after class and eat their pre-game meal.

Azzi Fudd's favorite pre-game meal is omelet with a lot of vegetables. She also loves bacon and toast for breakfast. She usually prefers a salad with chicken or boiled leg later in the day. As tipoff draws near, she goes back to her hotel room, takes a shower, and puts on her air compression boots. She then tries to take a nap but nerves sometimes her nervous energy gets in the way.

UConn superstar Azzi Fudd details her extensive game day routine, which includes a big meal and a pregame poop https://t.co/DrqQ1MKvCL — Insider Sports (@SportsInsider) November 16, 2023

Fudd broke down the most interesting part of her pre-game ritual.

“Usually I take a pre-game poop at the hotel,” Azzi Fudd said nonchalantly. She takes another trip to the bathroom after the trainer tapes up her ankles.

“I usually always have something in me. I could not eat and still find a way to poop,” Fudd said.

Apparently, Azzi Fudd's pre-game ritual works well for her. Fudd drained nine three-pointers in an exhibition game and earned plaudits from Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Not only that, but she also earned Big East All-Freshman Team honors after the 2021 NCAA season.

Fudd has been averaging 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists for UConn women's basketball this year. She recently told Rebecca Lobo she will return for her senior season in Storrs, CT in 2024.