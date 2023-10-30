UConn women's basketball junior Azzi Fudd is eligible to enter the 2024 WNBA draft, and with her shooting ability she should be a very good prospect for the next level, but she recently revealed to Rebecca Lobo that she plans on staying for her senior year, meaning that she will be around for the next two seasons at Geno Auriemma's program.

“I plan on staying,” Azzi Fudd said, when Rebecca Lobo asked what her plans are after this season. “Why would I want to leave the basketball capital of the world?”

Fudd has struggled with injuries in her first two years with the UConn women's basketball program, but has showcased a knockdown shooting stroke, shooting .391 from beyond the arc over her career with the Huskies so far, according to Sports Reference.

It has to be a relief for Geno Auriemma, the UConn women's basketball program and the fans to know that they will be getting four years from Fudd, who was the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class. Her and good friend Paige Bueckers have been expected to lead the Huskies to glory and win the program's first championship since 2016.

With injuries to both Fudd and Paige Bueckers playing a significant role in that not happening, the hope for this season with Bueckers coming off of an ACL tear is that the injury luck will finally go their way. It is unknown whether or not Bueckers will return for another year. She is eligible to do so due to the COVID year, as well as missing all of last season.

It will be interesting to see if Fudd returning for her senior year leads to Bueckers returning as well so the two good friends can graduate together.