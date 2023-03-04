After missing 14 straight games, Azzi Fudd is available for No. 9 UConn.

The Huskies are playing Georgetown today in the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament. Fudd’s return couldn’t have come at a better time as UConn has been dealing with a litany of injuries since before the start of the season.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma spoke with the media ahead of practice yesterday and hinted Fudd’s return could be on the horizon.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Every day there’s more that she’s capable of doing and there’s more that she wants to do and there’s more situations that she puts herself in in practice to keep testing herself,” Auriemma said. “I asked her about a month ago, I said, ‘What’s your plans?’ And she said, ‘I’m working out every day and planning to come back.’

“So when is she going to feel comfortable coming back? I mean, she practiced (Thursday), not the whole practice, didn’t do everything, but she started looking like her old self. That’s one day, so we’ll see what happens (Friday), how long she can go and whether or not she looks like she’s ready to play. It’s kind of like the situation Paige (Bueckers) was in last year. You want to give it a shot, you want to dive in, but the water is cold so you put your foot in there a little bit. You’re better off diving in, right? It’s never a good thing to walk in slowly.”

Fudd was playing like a National Player of the Year candidate before her knee woes sidelined her indefinitely. The Huskies have been able to stay at the top of the Associated Press’ top-25 rankings all season but getting Azzi Fudd back ahead of the postseason changes the team’s trajectory throughout the rest of the month.