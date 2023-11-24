UConn's Geno Auriemma faces a challenging season with key players injured, as the team struggles to maintain their competitive edge.

In the gym of Cayman International School, a serious tone prevailed as UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma addressed his injury-stricken team. The No. 6 ranked Huskies, grappling with a spate of injuries, find themselves preparing to face No. 2 UCLA in the Cayman Island Classic with only 10 players. The team's struggles have been compounded by the loss of Azzi Fudd for the season due to a knee injury, and Caroline Ducharme's absence in the upcoming game caused by neck spasms. These recent setbacks add to the existing injuries of Jana El Alfy and Ayanna Patterson.

Auriemma, typically known for his confidence and eloquence, shared his frustration and helplessness about the ongoing injury crisis.

“It just sucks every year to look down and see who’s not playing. It’s just gotten overbearing. I mean, I can’t even explain it,” Auriemma said after UConn’s practice Thursday, as reported by Maggie Vanoni. “Some of these kids, man, that’s all they know. They don’t know anything about playing with a full team.”

The trip to the Cayman Islands, meant to be relaxing, started off poorly due to travel issues. Their charter plane faced mechanical problems, causing delays and the team missing out on planned activities like swimming with stingrays. The mood worsened with the announcement of Fudd’s season-ending injury, further dampening the team's spirits.

Auriemma, speaking after a recent practice, admitted the uncertainty regarding Ducharme's ability to play against Kansas on Saturday and Patterson’s return. The continuous injuries over the last three seasons have been a significant challenge for the coaching staff. Auriemma expressed his frustration, not only for the players wanting to play but also for the team's need to constantly adapt to playing with a reduced roster.

“I get to the point where I don’t have words,” Auriemma said. “I can’t explain the frustration that you have for them; frustrated for them and how much they want to play, frustrated for your team and their teammates. They're constantly having to play short-handed … And it’s not fair to them. And as a coaching staff, there’s only so many answers you can have. There are times when it gets so hard to see a way out of it. It takes a lot of perseverance from the coaches and the players.”

UConn women's basketball now faces the challenge of filling the void left by Fudd, a crucial player in both ball-handling and shooting. This situation calls for a team effort to keep the offense moving and prevent it from becoming stagnant.

Amid these challenges, Auriemma is concerned about the increased pressure on his players. He pointed out how players like Aaliyah Edwards are now forced to play longer minutes than expected, an additional strain both physically and mentally. “It’s pretty depressing,” he said, acknowledging the difficult circumstances.

In their next game against UCLA, the Huskies will face a tough opponent. Edwards and redshirt freshman Ice Brady will need to step up against UCLA's standout player, Lauren Betts. UConn's reduced roster leaves them with limited experienced players, especially in defense and rebounding. The team's record against UCLA is in its favor however, as UConn women's basketball is 7-0 all-time against UCLA.

Despite these challenges, Auriemma remains focused on maintaining morale and finding ways to overcome the obstacles.

“It’s hard to stay strong,” he said. “We found a way last year. We found a way the year before. I mean how many times do you have to find a way.”

As UConn gears up to face Kansas, the team's resilience and Auriemma's leadership will be crucial in navigating through this period of adversity.