One of the major storylines during the 2023-24 college basketball season has been the impact of this freshman class. Across the country, several teams have relied on their freshmen for a run to the NCAA Tournament. For the UConn Huskies, they've had to rely on their freshmen maybe a little more than they initially thought they would. The trio of KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade and Qadence Samuels have all taken turns making impacts this season and into the NCAA Tournament.
It's been a tough, tough season for UConn in terms of injuries. The bad news began before the season even started when redshirt freshman Jana El Alfy was lost for the year after she suffered an Achilles injury while playing for the U19 Egyptian national team at the FIBA World Cup.
The hits kept on coming when Azzi Fudd, after only two games, was also lost for the season due to an ACL tear. Just one month later, it was announced that Ayanna Patterson would miss the entire season after knee surgery. She never suited up in a game this year as she had been recovering from offseason surgery. Her rehab wasn't processing as expected.
In January, Aubrey Griffin, one of the senior leaders on the team, suffered an ACL tear and was also ruled out for the season. Then in late January, Caroline Ducharme was ruled out for the year after dealing with neck and head issues that go back to last season.
The final blow came right before the NCAA Tournament when backup forward Amari DeBerry was ruled out for the tournament due to concussion issues.
UConn has been left with only eight available players on the roster, but despite the odds they've given themselves a chance to make yet another Final Four appearance. And they have KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade and at times, Qadence Samuels to thank for that.
KK Arnold has been a strong secondary playmaker for UConn
KK Arnold arrived at UConn as a highly-touted recruit. She was considered a top-six prospect in her class, was a McDonald's All-American, a two-time Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year and a three-time Wisconsin AP Player of the Year. She began the year coming off the bench, but after the first month of the season, she was already in the starting lineup.
As a ball-handler and playmaker, one of the main things that she's looked to do this season is create opportunities for her teammates.
“Just pacing myself and controlling my speed and making a big emphasis as a small guard on finishing around the basket,” Arnold told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “But also creating opportunities for my teammates, which means slowing down, reading a play call and just keeping the intensity up on defense which creates more offensive opportunities.”
KK Arnold has been a starter in the UConn backcourt throughout the Big East Tournament and the NCAA Tournament often playing off of two other capable ball-handlers in Paige Bueckers and Nika Muhl. She's averaged 8.9 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists with shooting splits of 45.3 percent from the field, 33.7 percent from the three-point line and 68.2 percent from the free-throw line.
Her biggest game of the NCAA Tournament so far came during UConn's win against Duke in the Sweet 16. Arnold finished with 12 points, three rebounds and four assists. But it's that playmaking part of her game that's really developed since the beginning of the season. Arnold credits having older players like Muhl, in particular, to observe and learn from.
“It's definitely developed a lot in terms of what kind of shot do we want this possession, and what's the best look for possessions coming up,” Arnold said. “My IQ has grown a lot especially playing alongside Nika. It has been great to watch her, kind of see what she play calls while I'm on the bench. Being on the court with her, seeing her self-awareness on the court has been really good to watch.”
Ashlynn Shade has become more of an offensive threat for UConn
With the multitude of injuries the Huskies have faced, Ashlynn Shade has been one of the freshmen who's had to take on more of an offensive role. Shade entered the starting lineup quicker than Arnold did; she was starting by the fifth game of the regular season.
It took her just a little bit to get going, but not too long after that, Shade was putting up double figures in scoring with regularity. Her regular season high in points came on Dec. 18 when she dropped 22 points on Butler on 9-15 shooting from the field and 4-10 from three-point range.
But her best scoring game of the year was during UConn's first-round NCAA Tournament win against Jackson State. She finished with 26 points on 10-19 shooting and 5-11 from three-point range. With Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards drawing much of the defensive pressure, Shade has often been tasked with being the Huskies' next scoring threat, a role she's willing to play.
“My role has definitely changed a lot due to the injuries we faced throughout the season and kind of being thrust into bigger, important roles on the team,” Shade told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “Definitely contributing more on offense, being kind of like that third or fourth scorer on the team. Just being able to contribute what I need, especially on defense, offense, all of it. It's just like a big team effort.”
Ashlynn Shade has averaged 11.4 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists with shooting splits of 48.9 percent from the field, 35.8 percent from three-point range and 91.3 percent from the free-throw line. When she arrived at UConn, Shade knew she was going to have to become a more consistent shooter and that's been one of the top adjustments to the college game she's made.
“I've definitely had to work on my shot a lot more like my three-point game and being a better shooter and more consistent,” Shade said. “Also just adjusting to the speed and everything. That was the biggest change for me coming into college was the speed of everything, especially defense. Being able to keep people in front of you, getting stops and rebounds.”
Qadence Samuels stays ready for when her number is called
The one member of UConn's freshman trio who hasn't quite seen an uptick in playing time with all the injuries is Qadence Samuels. Unlike Arnold and Shade, Samuels hasn't started any games this season. She has appeared in 35 games, but her playing time has often fluctuated. Even with the injuries, Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma has used a tight rotation sometimes going with only six of his eight available players.
One of the main things Samuels has focused on this season is staying ready and prepared for if and when the team needs her.
“When you're on the bench, it's mostly just watching your surroundings,” Samuels told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “Listening and learning when you're just on the bench watching your other teammates play. And especially what your coaches are saying, you've just got to listen. And then once you're up, then you're up.”
Qadence Samuels actually started the season off strong. During UConn's first two games of the season, she dropped 11 points and 14 points respectively. Her playing time kind of fluctuated after that, but then she hit a stretch at the beginning of the new year when she was routinely seeing double-digits in minutes.
It tallied off again but during the Huskies' win against Georgetown in the Big East Tournament championship game, Samuels had nine points off the bench to go along with five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot. It may not have been a major performance, but it's exactly the type of game she needs to have when her number is called.
When she isn't playing though, she's been working on the different aspects of her game she knows she needs to improve on to make a consistent impact at the college level.
“Instead of shooting more, since I'm a shooter, I've grown more becoming a rebounder and dribbling with pressure on the ball,” Samuels said. “And also just playing defense, playing UConn defense.”
The 2024 freshman class has been a good one
With the NCAA Tournament almost whittled down to the Final Four, KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade and Qadence Samuels are among the freshmen still standing. They face off against a sensational one in JuJu Watkins when they take on USC in the Elite Eight.
Both South Carolina and NC State, two teams that have already reached the Final Four, have MiLaysia Fulwiley and Zoe Brooks, respectively. But this UConn group has faced adversity they didn't anticipate with the avalanche of injuries. Despite being thrown to the fire so quickly, they've all embraced this opportunity.
“We embrace the role really well, we didn't really back down from it,” KK Arnold said. “We have great leadership. . .they're keeping us engaged, keeping us locked in and motivated each and every day, each and every game and it just helped us get through the whole year. It has been truly a blessing.”
Added Qadence Samuels, “Obviously our team would say we're the best freshman group. We've grown so much, especially throughout the season, KK and Ashlynn are doing really well. . .and especially for me even though I'm barely playing, I'm still a good contributor to the team.”
And for Ashlynn Shade, their impact and production this season and into the NCAA Tournament was something she always knew they were capable of if given the opportunity.
“I'm not surprised, I knew we were a really good class coming in,” Shade said. “I had no doubt that we'd be able to help and contribute to this team no matter what role was thrown at us and what the team needed. I had confidence in us no matter what cause that's just who we are, that's the type of people we are and the type of players.”