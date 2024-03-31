Thanks to another excellent performance from super freshman JuJu Watkins, the No. 1 USC women's basketball is still alive in the 2024 NCAA Tournament through three games. They survived the Sweet 16 round with a thrilling 74-70 win over the No. 5 Baylor Bears on Saturday and will be facing another Elite Eight round winner of the game between the UConn Huskies. This is the first time since 1994 that USC women's basketball will be playing in the Elite Eight round.
Trojans survive Baylor in Sweet 16 round
Behind Watkins' herculean effort, the Trojans successfully navigated the Sweet 16 round amid a tough challenge from the Bears. Watkins finished the contest with 30 poonits. Although she shot just 8/28 from the floor and just 2/11 from the 3-point area, JuJu Watkins proved to be too much to handle for Baylor's defensive coverages, as she went to the free-throw line a lot, going 12/13 from there.
Watkins also did not have to do it all by herself, as she got ample help from the likes of McKenzie Forbes and Rayah Marshall, who managed to chip in 14 and 11 points, respectively. Watkins collected six rebounds, four assists, a steal, and four blocks in 39 minutes of action.
“It really boils down to the trust that everybody has in me,” Watkins said after the game, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).
“Despite me not shooting well tonight, I think that when the game is on the line, I think my teammates trust me to go get a bucket. Luckily we came out on top of that one,” the USC women's basketball added.
Watkins has gradually improved his scoring production in the Big Dance. She had 23 points in the Trojans' 87-55 win over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and 28 in the 73-55 demolition of the Kansas Jayhawks in the second round. She's truly a big headache for USC opponents and will continue to be so as long as the Trojans are still in contention for the national title.
JuJu Watkins gets the attention of Paul Pierce
Watkins' latest on-court brilliance has gotten all kinds of impressed reactions from fans and hoops celebrities, including no other than former Boston Celtics bucket-getter Paul Pierce.
“Ok juju I see u,” Pierce posted on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).
Pierce also declared JuJu Watkins as the “best player” even though he is definitely mighty aware of the existence of Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark and UConn Huskies scorer Paige Bueckers.
Speaking of the Huskies, Bueckers and company will be the next assignment of Watkins and the Trojans after UConn defeated the Duke Blue Devils, also on Saturday via a score of 53-45.
USC and UConn will face off on Monday at 9 p.m. EST.
More reactions to the USC women's basketball star's performance vs Baylor
“Juju Watkins passes Kelsey Mitchell to become #2 on the All Time Freshman D1 scoring list 🔥,” noted @WomensHoops_USA.
“Juju Watkins is just literally a walking, breathing bucket,” said @agminnieweather.
“JuJu Watkins led USC to their first Elite 8 since 1994 in year ONE. They also have the No. 1 recruiting class coming in next season btw,” reminded @JasTayler.
From @ROSGO21: “JuJu Watkins has poise beyond her years- on both ends, her shots, setting up teammates, defense, and handling her biz on the freethrow line… as a freshman in the Sweet 16, w/ a 30 burger!? ….big time.”