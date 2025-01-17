Huskies star Paige Bueckers returned to action after missing two games with a sprained left knee, helping No. 6 UConn women's basketball secure a 71-45 win over St. John’s on Wednesday night at the XL Center. The All-American guard, who scored 12 points in 23 minutes, expressed relief at being back on the court.

“I’m feeling good,” Bueckers said postgame, as reported by Larry Fleisher of The Associated Press. “I’m just glad to be back out there. Obviously, first game back from anything you just want to get your feet wet, get the feel of playing basketball again, the physicality of it, the pace of it. But feeling good.”

The injury, which occurred on Sunday, Jan. 5, in UConn’s 83-52 win over Villanova, was a scare for a Huskies program aiming to stay healthy for a National Championship run. Early in the second half, a Villanova defender dove for a loose ball as Bueckers reached for it, causing her left leg to roll awkwardly. Bueckers stayed on the floor before being helped to the locker room. She returned to the bench with ice on her knee, visibly emotional, and did not re-enter the game.

Despite showing some rust in the first half against St. John’s, shooting 1-for-4 from the field, Bueckers found her rhythm in the third quarter. She hit three consecutive mid-range jumpers in just over three minutes, extending UConn’s lead to 48-27 and securing the victory.

“Whenever you take any time off, you’re always going to have a bit of a hiccup,” UConn women's basketball head coach Auriemma said. “She looked like she just picked up exactly where she left off, but then you start to see her drift. She doesn’t have the stamina to keep her foot on the gas like she normally would.”

Bueckers found her groove in the third quarter, hitting three mid-range jumpers in just over three minutes to extend UConn’s lead to 48-27. Her scoring burst effectively put the game out of reach, allowing her to sit out the fourth quarter.

“We changed up a couple of things and then all of a sudden bang, bang, bang,” Auriemma added. “I never doubt what Paige can do to impact the game, but I also know she’s not a robot.”

Bueckers returned after missing wins over Xavier and Georgetown. She is six points shy of becoming UConn’s 12th 2,000-point scorer and could reach the milestone faster than any player in program history, surpassing Maya Moore.

The 2021 National Player of the Year has endured a series of injuries in recent seasons, limiting her to 17 games across two years. Bueckers had started the last 54 games for UConn before her brief absence.

Up next, the Huskies (17-2, 9-0 Big East) will face Seton Hall on Sunday.