UConn women’s basketball guard Paige Bueckers emphasized the importance of sharing her high basketball IQ to help guide her younger teammates after leading the Huskies to an 86-49 win over South Florida on Sunday.

Bueckers, who scored 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting, has been a driving force for UConn (2-0) early in the season. But against USF, she noticed her teammates fell into a pattern of standing back and watching rather than actively participating, an issue head coach Geno Auriemma has worked to address with the team.

Reflecting on her role, Bueckers spoke about her approach to teaching her teammates through example and open communication.

“I feel like I have a lot of knowledge for the game. I watch it a ton. I have a high IQ,” Bueckers said, as reported by Maggie Vanoni of CT Insider. “I want to teach them as well, like, why I'm saying this, or why Coach is saying this, and what does it do for our team? … When you explain, and not just demand … it hits home more.”

In the game’s first half, Bueckers recorded 19 of UConn’s 40 points. Auriemma noted a lack of movement from other players, as they appeared overly reliant on Bueckers. The second half saw a shift as UConn’s younger players, spurred by Bueckers’ leadership, started contributing more actively. Freshman Sarah Strong registered two steals and several assists, leading to fast-break scores that extended UConn’s lead to 56-32. Strong finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while her efforts, along with support from freshman Ashlynn Shade, helped the Huskies outscore USF in the third quarter.

Paige Bueckers building confidence in younger teammates

Auriemma acknowledged the progress of his younger players and credited Bueckers with helping them build confidence.

“The more young players practice with us, the more Paige keeps talking to them, (it) gives them tremendous confidence in themselves,” Auriemma said, praising the underclassmen for their strides in adapting to UConn’s program. “They're gamers. That's the only way you can explain how quickly they picked up some things. … You want them to get better, little better every game, and today was a perfect example of that.”

With Bueckers resting for the final quarter, the younger players stepped up, showing they could handle pressure in her absence. UConn’s defense intensified, forcing USF into seven turnovers in the third quarter alone and finishing with nine total steals.

The Huskies will look to continue their momentum on the road, facing UNC in Greensboro on Friday.