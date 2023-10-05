The UConn women's basketball team is getting a huge boost this upcoming season in the form of Paige Bueckers. The star point guard missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to an ACL injury she suffered in the offseason. She is set to return to the court for the 2023-24 season and is fresh off a lucrative NIL deal. This is the second major knee injury Bueckers has suffered in the past couple of years. She missed almost three months during the 2021-22 season with a knee injury but was able to return in time for the NCAA Tournament. Paige Bueckers is eligible for the WNBA Draft following this season, and she recently said she hasn't yet made a decision regarding her future with UConn after this season as per Maggie Vanoni of Hearst.

Paige Bueckers confirms she’s a full go for all basketball activities as UConn begins official practices today As for her future in Storrs: “I guess we’ll see” — Maggie Vanoni (@maggie_vanoni) October 3, 2023

Paige Bueckers can remain at UConn until 2025-26 as she technically has three seasons remaining of NCAA eligibility. She has this year which is technically her senior year, she has a redshirt year after missing all of last season and she has an extra COVID year of eligibility.

During the 2021-22 season, Bueckers was limited to only 17 games. She still managed to average 14.6 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 54.4 percent shooting from the field, 35.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She averaged 20 points per game as a freshman during the 2020-21 season.

Whenever Paige Bueckers decides to enter the WNBA Draft, she is projected to be a lottery pick in the top four.