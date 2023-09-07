In the new age of NIL (name, image, likeness) deals, some of the top college athletes are able to make a profit in a way they were never allowed to do before. Some college athletes have signed deals that are worth millions of dollars. When it comes to the women's basketball side of things, there are players in the NCAA that are making more off of NIL deals than WNBA players are getting paid. One of the most recognizable and popular names in women's basketball right now is UConn star Paige Bueckers. Paige Bueckers already had a few NIL deals including Gatorade and StockX, but this week she landed her biggest NIL deal yet with Nike as per footwear and NIL reporter Nick DePaula.

https://x.com/nickdepaula/status/1699512876871147849?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

As per DePaula, Bueckers stated that, “Joining the Nike family is a childhood dream come true. I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together on and off the court.” DePaula also reported that as part of Paige Bueckers' deal with Nike, she will assist with the rollout of the company's GT Hustle shoe.

While Paige Bueckers may be a star off the court, she's also a star on the court having emerged as a leader for the UConn Huskies. Although she is recovering from an ACL injury that kept her sidelined for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, she is expected to return to the court this season.

Bueckers will be eligible for the WNBA Draft following the 2023-24 season, although she does have an extra year of eligibility through her COVID year if she decides to use it.