UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers has been rehabbing her surgically repaired ACL for more than a year, but it's finally time for her to return and hopefully help the Huskies compete for a national championship in 2023-24.

Ahead of the brand new campaign, Bueckers had a strong message for anyone who is doubting her ability to come back and be great. Via The Athletic:

“I want to prove that I’m alright. I want to prove that I’m back. I want to prove that I’m a better player now,’’ she said. “I’m trying to do too much in too little time, where I need to relax and let the game come to me. Things are going to happen when they’re supposed to, and there’s a time for everything, but it’s hard. I just want it all so bad.’’

Bueckers tore her ACL in August of last year during a pick-up game, which proved to be a huge blow for a UConn program that undoubtedly relies on the Hopkins, Minnesota native. The Huskies only made it to the Sweet Sixteen last season after finishing as a runner-up in 2021-22.

In fact, UConn hasn't won a title since 2015-16, but that remains a goal for Paige Bueckers before she leaves for the WNBA:

“You come to UConn, you come to win a national championship,’’ she says. “That’s what they think of when they think of UConn basketball. We haven’t done it yet, and that’s why everyone thinks what they think. That the dynasty is over, or whatever. But I take that as a compliment because the expectations here are to win, and that’s what I’m here to do.’’

Bueckers has averaged 18 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in two seasons with the Huskies and will be hellbent on proving she's better than ever.