Published November 21, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

UConn women’s basketball team dealt with a scary moment Sunday afternoon when associate head coach Chris Dailey collapsed right after the national anthem ahead of the Huskies’ 91-69 win over No. 10 N.C. State. She received medical attention and was helped off the floor in a stretcher. Dailey waved the crowd as she left the court but it didn’t stop her team from worrying about how she was doing.

“When she was on the floor, everything runs through your mind,” Auriemma told ESPN. “Every possible scenario, everything you can imagine. I’m just glad we have really, really good people here, so they were on it right away. I know it shook up a lot of people in our program.”

The Huskies announced Dailey left the hospital yesterday, though Auriemma said she didn’t feel good heading into the game and “something wasn’t right.” UConn’s players went back to the locker room following Dailey’s fall and came back out before Auriemma and N.C. State head coach Wes Moore spoke to one another. 10 minutes were added for additional warmups.

As for the game itself, UConn was able to get by N.C. State with less than ten active players on the team. Its players said after the game they had Dailey in mind the entire time.

“We definitely played this game for CD,” said sophomore Nika Muhl, who set a program record for single-game assists with 15. “She definitely gave us strength. After we found out that CD is fine, that everything is OK, that brought us even closer together and gave us even more energy.”

Muhl told the media the Huskies saw Dailey had texted them with the simple message of, “‘guys, I’m sorry for the drama, I’m fine.'”