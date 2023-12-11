UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers went viral for her monster block in a win against North Carolina on Sunday.

The UConn women's basketball program is off to a bit of a disappointing start this season, but that is not the fault of Paige Bueckers, who is back and playing like fans know her to be capable of. In a big 76-64 win over the North Carolina women's basketball program, Paige Bueckers went viral for this block, which was part of a 26-point, four-block effort.

OH MY PAIGE BUECKERS DAMN pic.twitter.com/3FhJSpefNI — Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) December 10, 2023

Bueckers is one of the most electrifying players in college basketball, and her absence last season left a big void. The game is better with her on the court. Geno Auriemma's UConn women's basketball program will need her to stay healthy this season, especially while they are without Azzi Fudd for the season with a torn ACL.

UConn has faced a lot of tests to start this season, and lost to three strong teams in NC State, UCLA and Texas. All are in the top five of the AP Poll as things currently stand. The win against a ranked opponent like UNC was much needed for Geno Auriemma's Huskies. Up next is the Louisville women's basketball program, another ranked team, which should be a step up form the UNC team the Huskies played on Sunday.

After that, it is on to Big East play, where the Huskies will expect to win the title again. It will be about steady progress for Auriemma's team, and on Sunday, the Huskies showed that against a quality opponent. It will be interesting to see where the Huskies are by the time March comes around.