Nika and Hana Muhl, sisters from Croatia, face off in a historic basketball game, arranged by UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma.

In a unique twist of sibling rivalry and sportsmanship, the Muhl sisters, Nika and Hana, are set to face each other in a highly-anticipated women's college basketball showdown on Wednesday. Nika Muhl, a key player for the No. 17 Huskies, and her younger sister, Hana, playing for Ball State, will meet at Gampel Pavilion in a game that promises more than just athletic competition.

Nika, known for her intense competitiveness, contrasts sharply with the more easy-going Hana. Despite their differing personalities, the sisters have grown closer over the years, especially since Hana followed Nika's path to the U.S. from Croatia.

Coach Geno Auriemma also played a crucial role in orchestrating the matchup following the Huskies' summer trip to Europe. Ball State and UConn have not played one another since 2001, and the anticipation extends beyond the court, as the Muhls' parents, Darko and Roberta, are traveling from Croatia to witness the game.

“Nika pushed for this game,” Geno Auriemma said, as reported by Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant. “Her parents are going to come over one time, so what better opportunity than to come over once and see this? What are the chances? Two kids grow up in Croatia, come all the way to The States and their parents get to see them live and at Gampel. … And Nika insisted the game had to be at Gampel, too, because that’s the atmosphere she wanted for everybody. I think it’ll be a lot of fun.”

Hana, a 5-foot-8 sophomore at Ball State, has been making her mark off the bench, averaging 4.8 points and contributing significantly to the team's 6-1 record. Nika, on the other hand, has established herself as a formidable player at UConn, setting records for assists and being recognized as the Big East defensive player of the year.

“This is going to be the first, official time we’ve ever played against each other,” Nika said. “I cannot wait. I’m sure she wants to win as much as I want to win. It’s going to be so hard to watch for my parents.”

The sisters' bond is further symbolized by the tattoos they each bear in honor of one another, a testament to their deep connection despite the competitive nature of their upcoming game on Wednesday. Nika sports a small ‘H' behind her left ear and the words “Baby Muhl” on her left wrist, while Hana has a similar ‘N' tattoo behind her ear.