As the dust settles on the UEFA Champions League round of 16, the spotlight now turns to the quarterfinals, where eight elite teams are set to battle for European supremacy, reported by GOAL. Let's delve into the power rankings and analyze the contenders aiming for continental glory. Important to add, that this is not a straight up who is better than who kind of list, we consider the pairings, current form, and how likely they are to advance further in the competition.
8. Arsenal
Despite a lackluster performance against Porto, Arsenal managed to scrape through to the quarterfinals. The Gunners' shootout victory marked a significant milestone, breaking a streak of seven consecutive last-16 eliminations. However, questions linger over their ability to contend for the Champions League title, especially amidst a fiercely competitive Premier League campaign. While Arsenal boasts a talented squad, their lack of European experience could pose a challenge in the later stages of the tournament. They are sadly in the bottom of our power rankings, but there is still hope for them, as they are facing a struggling Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.
7. Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich's Champions League campaign has been marred by internal troubles, with Thomas Tuchel set to depart the club at the end of the season. Despite the off-field distractions, Bayern's formidable attacking skills, led by Harry Kane, remains a real threat. The Bavarians' upcoming clash against Arsenal presents a crucial encounter, with Bayern banking on their home advantage to secure a spot in the semifinals. However, Bayern's recent form is far from their past. Struggling in the Bundesliga, Bayern gets a ‘lucky' pairing against Arsenal, which will be make-or-break for the Bavarians to show they have a chance in the tournament.
6. Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund's journey to the quarterfinals has been characterized by moments of brilliance and resilience. While their victory over PSV Eindhoven was hard-fought, Dortmund's ability to navigate the “group of death” highlights their potential as dark horses in the tournament. With Edin Terzic's side embracing the underdog status, Dortmund's clash against Atletico Madrid promises to be a closely contested affair. Jadon Sancho is in top form, and the team has a real chance to advance.
5. Real Madrid
You heard it right. Real Madrid's progression to the quarterfinals was far from convincing, with the Blancos narrowly escaping elimination against RB Leipzig. Despite their inconsistent form, Real Madrid possesses a rich history in the Champions League, often defying the odds to clinch victory. With players like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior capable of producing moments of magic, Real Madrid remains a formidable force in the competition. Los Blancos has a lot to prove in the tournament, and it is notable to consider that they are facing Manchester City right away, which makes their chances significantly worse to advance further.
4. FC Barcelona
Barcelona's journey to the quarterfinals has been marred by injuries and inconsistent performances. However, the emergence of La Masia graduates has injected fresh energy into Xavi's side. Barcelona's resilient display against Napoli signals their intent to challenge for European honors. With key players returning from injury, Barcelona will look to capitalize on home advantage in their clash against PSG.
3. Atletico Madrid
Despite their domestic struggles, Atletico Madrid's resilience in the Champions League cannot be understated. Diego Simeone's side demonstrated their skill with a hard-fought victory over Inter Milan. With a formidable home record at the Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid poses a serious threat to their quarterfinal opponents, Borussia Dortmund. With a potential semifinal showdown against PSG or Barcelona on the horizon, Atletico Madrid remains a dark horse in the competition. It would not be a surprise considering their potential opponents if they would make it to the finals, which gives a huge chance for Athletico to show their heart against the best in Europe.
2. Paris Saint-Germain
At PSG it is a one man show, but it's a pretty good one. Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League campaign has been a rollercoaster ride, marked by inconsistent performances. However, with Kylian Mbappe leading the charge, PSG possesses the firepower to upset the odds. Despite off-field distractions, PSG's clash against Barcelona presents an opportunity to make a statement on the European stage. With Mbappe in top form, PSG remains a formidable contender for Champions League glory.
1. Manchester City
Manchester City retains their status as the team to beat in the Champions League. Despite conceding goals and displaying occasional vulnerabilities, City's attacking skills, led by Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, sets them apart from their rivals. With Phil Foden hitting top form, City's blend of experience and youthful freshness makes them formidable opponents. As they navigate a challenging path to the final, Manchester City remains the favorite to lift the Champions League trophy. If they can overcome what Real Madrid has to offer in the quarterfinals, it will be clear if they are ready to aim for Champions Leagu glory once again.
As the quarterfinals unfold, football fans can expect thrilling encounters and moments of magic as the race for European glory reaches its climax.