UEFA has unveiled that Manchester United boasts the "most expensive squad ever assembled" in the history of football

In a groundbreaking revelation, UEFA has unveiled that Manchester United boasts the “most expensive squad ever assembled” in the history of football, reported by GOAL. According to the European Club Finances and Investment Landscape report, Manchester United’s squad, masterminded by manager Erik ten Hag, reached a staggering valuation of £1.21 billion ($1.52 billion) by the conclusion of the 2023 financial year. This achievement surpasses the prior record held by Real Madrid, whose renowned team was valued at approximately £1.13 billion ($1.42 billion) in 2020.

Key contributors to this unprecedented valuation were the acquisitions of Antony and Jadon Sancho. Antony, secured for an £82 million ($103 million) transfer fee in 2022, and Sancho, with a hefty price tag of £73 million ($92 million), played significant roles in elevating Manchester United’s squad value. Other substantial financial investments included the £80 million ($100 million) acquisition of Harry Maguire in 2019 and the £70 million ($88 million) spent on veteran Casemiro in 2022.

Despite these substantial financial outlays, Manchester United’s on-field performance has not mirrored the financial investments, with the team facing challenges in contending for top honors in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

It is crucial to highlight that the report does not encompass United’s expenditures beyond the 2023 financial year. Notable signings such as Rasmus Hojlund (£72 million), Mason Mount (£55 million), and Andre Onana (£47 million) are excluded from this staggering total.

UEFA’s comprehensive findings underscore Manchester United’s financial prowess, placing them alongside fellow Premier League powerhouses Manchester City and Chelsea, as well as European football giants Real Madrid, all surpassing the monumental £1 billion ($1.26 billion) threshold in transfer fees for the 2023 period.