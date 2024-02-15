Manchester United is experiencing a resurgence, marking a significant turnaround from their challenging start in the Premier League

Manchester United is experiencing a resurgence under the leadership of Erik ten Hag, marking a significant turnaround from their challenging start to the season, reported by GOAL. The team has showcased an impressive form, winning five out of six games in 2024 while maintaining an unbeaten record. The recovery is attributed to improved squad availability, with key players returning from injuries, providing Ten Hag the opportunity to establish a consistent starting lineup.

Casemiro, after a prolonged absence, has demonstrated notable improvement, forming a robust partnership with the emerging talent Kobbie Mainoo in the midfield. Youngsters like Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund have been pivotal in the team's success, with Garnacho's spectacular bicycle kick against Everton gaining global recognition.

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS group as minority owners has injected a positive atmosphere at Old Trafford. The club's purpose has been revitalized, bringing an end to 13 months of uncertainty. Ratcliffe's impact is further evident in the strategic appointment of Omar Berrada as the new CEO, along with his active presence at Old Trafford and Carrington.

As the on and off-field situations improve, United fans are looking toward the remainder of the season with renewed optimism. The recent player ratings by GOAL indicate the standout performers for the club:

1. Alejandro Garnacho (9/10)

2. Rasmus Hojlund (9/10)

3. Kobbie Mainoo (8/10)

4. Diogo Dalot (8/10)

5. Raphael Varane (7/10)

These ratings reflect the impressive contributions of individual players, showcasing the team's collective strength and potential. With the race for the top four intensifying, Manchester United seems poised for a promising conclusion to the season under the rejuvenated guidance of Erik ten Hag.