Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook might be on vacation now, but he still managed to catch a stray at UFC 288.

UFC 288 took place last night in Newark, New Jersey, with the co-main event featuring a pivotal welterweight clash between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns.

As Burns was making his way to the Octagon and getting ready to enter, a graphic of former champion and commentator Daniel Cormier’s keys to victory appeared for the Brazilian.

Among them were “Close the distance,” “Secure takedowns” and “Don’t be Russell Westbrook.”

They really found a way to hate on Russell Westbrook at UFC 288 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oeSnmj6Vg6 — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) May 7, 2023

Cormier was comparing Burns’ bid to become a UFC champion to Westbrook failing to win a ring during his NBA career thus far, with the latter’s only appearance in the Finals being with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 when they lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in five.

Like Westbrook, Burns also had one welterweight title shot but would end up losing via TKO to then champion Kamaru Usman back in 2020. “Durinho” would go on to win three of his next four outings since with UFC president Dana White confirming pre-fight that the winner of this fight would get the next title shot after Colby Covington.

Unfortunately for Burns, he couldn’t follow Cormier’s advice. He was never really in the fight and a shoulder injury likely suffered in the first round effectively rendered his left arm useless for the rest of the contest as Muhammad emerged victorious with the unanimous decision win.

Regardless, the graphic had Twitter going crazy as a number of fans reacted to the stray Russell Westbrook caught. Here are some of the best reactions:

why is the UFC taking shots at Russell Westbrook 💀 pic.twitter.com/CcREPVMe7q — Old NBA Tweets (@oldnbatweetz) May 7, 2023

Russell Westbrook slander is not something I thought I’d see tonight on UFC. The poor guy, nowhere is safe. My lordt — Oasis MMAov (@OasisMma) May 7, 2023

Russell Westbrook catching a stray on the UFC broadcast 😭😭😭😭😭 c'mon man pic.twitter.com/EyZ4fwDY6X — FTB VIDS (@anotherFTBacct) May 7, 2023

Westbrook watching UFC 288: pic.twitter.com/e2BuQSxfaD — Daily Grind Fantasy Sports (@DGFantasy) May 7, 2023