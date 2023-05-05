The wait is finally over and UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo is officially set as 26 fighters took to the scales to weigh in for their respective bouts on Saturday night. The action begins live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be featured on ESPN+ with the main card as a pay-per-view.

The Main Event features a bout for the Bantamweight Championship of the world. Champion Aljamain Sterling will be making his third title defense and has separated himself as levels above the rest. The challenger is none other than former double-champ and Olympic Gold Medalist Henry Cejudo. Cejudo returns for the first time since 2019 to capture yet another championship in the UFC and cement himself as a combat sports GOAT.

The Co-Main event features the two hottest welterweights currently in the division as Gilbert Burns faces Belal Muhammad, both on short notice. Dana White has already confirmed that the winner of this fight will be next-in-line for a title shot. The stakes are higher than ever! Check out our UFC news for our Sterling-Cejudo weigh-in results and reaction.

First to the scale for his return to action!@HenryCejudo hits the scale at 135lbs for #UFC288 tomorrow 💪 pic.twitter.com/MrMcne5Y1Z — UFC (@ufc) May 5, 2023

Our bantamweight title fight is OFFICIAL 🏆@FunkMasterMMA in at 134lbs to defend his throne tomorrow at #UFC288! pic.twitter.com/O8O44UhSwq — UFC (@ufc) May 5, 2023

170lbs on short notice! ⚖️@BullyB170 on weight and ready for our #UFC288 co-main event pic.twitter.com/AR26nj17AE — UFC (@ufc) May 5, 2023

UFC 288 Weigh-In Reaction

The fighters weighed in at 9:00 a.m. local time in Newark, to which they had the standard two hour window to make weight for their fights. Henry Cejudo was the very first to the scales in true championship fashion and made weight on-the-dot at 135. He looks extremely healthy ahead of this fight and it’s clear that he took a lot of time to prepare his body properly. Aljamain Sterling followed shortly after and continued to look like one of the most shredded men in the UFC. There’s no doubt that he’s in his physical peak as an athlete and the two fighters will give the fans a great display of high-level mixed martial arts.

Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns both made 170 on short notice ahead of their fight. They should both get a ton of credit for making weight and taking such a huge fight on short notice. It’s great to see that both guys are looking healthy on the scales ahead of their Co-Main bout. Jessica Andrade and Yan Xiaonan both looked very healthy ahead of their fight as well. Drew Dober looked a tad thin, but given his size, he’s always bound to bulk up on fight night. Marina Rodriguez looked to be in the best physical shape of her career, sporting a shredded six pack and bigger muscles.

Devin Clark easily made weight at 205 and looked good doing so, a positive sign since he’s been jumping weight classes in recent fights. Movsar Evloev looked exceptional on the scales, while Rolando Bedoya looked like he had a hard time cutting down to 170. Charles Jourdain made weight easily and looked to be in great spirits ahead of his fight. His opponent, Kron Gracie, looked a bit drained and could have had a hard time making weight after more than three years away from the sport. Joseph Holmes missed weight badly and will forfeit his purse – his fight will now be at a catchweight. Phil Hawes looked drained, but just as Dober, he’ll blow up come Saturday. Finally, Kennedy Nzechekwu looked to be in some of the best shape of his career as well. Aside from a few hiccups and cancelled bouts, the fighter of UFC 288 are looking great and healthy ahead of their bouts.

UFC 288 Weigh-In Results

Main Card ( 10:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. PT )

Aljamain Sterling (134) vs. (135) Henry Cejudo

Belal Muhammad (170) vs. (171) Gilbert Burns

Jessica Andrade (115) vs. (115) Yan Xiaonan

Movsar Evloev (145) vs. (146) Diego Lopes

Kron Gracie (145) vs. (145) Charles Jourdain

Prelims ( 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT )