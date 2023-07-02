Glover Teixeira is a fan of Alex Pereira competing a light heavyweight.

Pereira will make his debut at 205 pounds when he faces former champion Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event of UFC 291 taking place July 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It's a move that follows Pereira's first defeat in the UFC — a second-round knockout against rival and current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

But despite their MMA series now being evened up at 1-1, Pereira will move up to light heavyweight and for Teixeira, it's the right move given how much weight his training partner usually has to cut to make the middleweight limit.

“I like him going to light heavyweight,” Teixeira said during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4 post-match news conference (via MMA Junkie). “When he said he was going to light heavyweight, I was like, ‘I love it’ because I don’t want to see him cutting that much weight. You don’t know how much that guy cuts. He’s 230 pounds right now and he’s lean.

“He’s probably like 8 percent body fat. For him to drop to 185 is crazy – crazy, man. I cut weight. I don’t cut that much, but I know how hard it is and as you get older, it gets harder and harder. That eventually can be bad for your health, and I don’t want him to be in that position, so I’m glad.”

At light heavyweight, Pereira will not only be fighting closer to his natural weight, but will no longer be compromising his body and health.

Add that to this lethal power and high-level striking, and Teixeira sees Pereira not only beating Blachowicz, but ruling over the entire division.

“I think it’s a great matchup for Alex,” Teixeira added of Blachowicz. “I think Alex is going to take over the whole division. He’s going to be a champion again, in light heavyweight.”

A win over Blachowicz could see Alex Pereira fight current champion Jamahal Hill next.

Teixeira — who retired after losing to Hill for the vacant title — hopes that's the case as it would also be a nice bit of revenge for him personally.

“If everything goes to plan and Alex passes Jan, for sure I think Jamahal Hill would be an amazing fight for Alex,” he said. “And it would be nice to see him (get) revenge – nothing against Jamahal; he’s a great guy.”