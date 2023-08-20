UFC 292 in Boston delivered an action-packed night of fights, with several standout performances that earned fighters well-deserved bonuses. The UFC awarded four Performance of the Night bonuses, each worth $50,000, to fighters who showcased exceptional skills and delivered memorable moments inside the Octagon.

#UFC292

POTN: Sean O'Malley/Zhang Weili

FOTN: Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson Post Fight Bonus History:

Sean O'Malley: 8

Zhang Weili: 5

Brad Katona: 1

Cody Gibson: 1 pic.twitter.com/mKhqYQkQT3 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 20, 2023

Sean O’Malley’s Impressive Finish

Sean O’Malley, known for his flashy striking, and dynamic style, earned one of the Performance of the Night bonuses for his impressive finish against Aljamain Sterling in the second round as he sent shockwaves all around the world with that shocking upset. O’Malley displayed his striking prowess and showcased his ability to finish fights in spectacular fashion.

SEAN O'MALLEY STOPS ALJAMAIN STERLING TO WIN UFC GOLD 😱 #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/qei3kKBw4s — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 20, 2023

Zhang Weili’s Dominant Title Defense

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili also received a Performance of the Night bonus for her dominant title defense against Amanda Lemos. Weili’s exceptional striking skills and relentless grappling attack were on full display as she broke the record for the striking differential in UFC strawweight history and showcased why she is considered one of the best strawweight fighters in UFC history.

ZHANG WEILI RETAINS THE UFC STRAWWEIGHT TITLE 🏆 #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/Y4Elf76NWt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 20, 2023

Brad Katona Makes History In A War With Cody Gibson

Brad Katona, a former winner of “The Ultimate Fighter,” made history by becoming the first-ever two-time winner of the reality show. His victory over Cody Gibson in the bantamweight final earned him and Gibson a Fight Of The Night bonus for putting on one of the most memorable fights in The Ultimate Fighter Finale history.

Brad Katona-Cody Gibson was a WAR! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vY2MxyW4AZ — FTB VIDS (@anotherFTBacct) August 20, 2023

UFC 292 delivered several exciting moments and memorable performances throughout the night. From impressive finishes to dominant displays of skill, the fighters showcased their abilities and left a lasting impact on the fans in attendance and those watching at home.