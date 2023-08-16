Ian Garry believes he's carrying the UFC 292 card.

UFC 292 takes place this Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston. It's headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley.

It's not the only title fight on the card either as Weili Zhang will look for the first defense of her second reign as women's strawweight champion when she fights the red-hot Amanda Lemos.

But despite all those names — especially O'Malley and Zhang — Garry believes he's the star attraction of the event ahead of his fight with short-notice opponent Neil Magny.

“I believe that I am carrying this 292 card on my back, and that if it wasn’t for me, this card would go down the drain,” Machado Garry said on The MMA Hour. “With the opponent change and everything, at the end of the day, I’m just happy the fans get to see me, because I know there’s a lot of Irish and Brazilian support in Boston that are excited to have me there.

“I’m glad the fans get to watch me live in action.”

It's certainly a bold claim as while Garry is a rising and undefeated star, he is still levels below O'Malley when it comes to popularity or even mainstream appeal. The same could be said for Zhang.

Regardless, Garry clearly has plenty of self-confidence. He also feels given his Irish background and time spent training in Brazil, he'll be the one getting the biggest pop in Boston.

“For sure,” Garry said. “I’m Irish. I’m fighting in Boston. They have a massive Irish contingent. I’ve just been in Brazil the last two and a half months, [and] the biggest contingent of Brazilians is in Massachusetts and Boston.

“This is the stage, the platform where I go in there, and you say it, you’ve got the likes of Sean O’Malley and Aljamain and all these guys, that I’m the superstar on the card. It happened in the last fight, it’s happening this fight, the wheels are in motion. I just have to show up and do my thing, and the world will see.”

Although Magny is not a knockout threat like Garry's original opponent in Geoff Neal, he's still a tricky and durable veteran who is capable of causing problems.

That said, Garry expects to beat him in beautiful fashion and will only be looking towards the top 10 going forward.

“‘Wonderboy’ [Stephen Thompson], Colby [Covington], [Kamaru] Usman, Khamzat [Chimaev], Belal [Muhammad], Kevin Holland’s coming up, he’s going to get a fight soon,” Garry said when asked who he'd be interested in fighting. “There’s so many people, the entire top 10 is something that excites me.

“I’m about to break into the top 10 now, Saturday night, I’m going to beat Neil Magny in beautiful fashion, and then I’m in the top 10. I’m in the top 10 in such a short amount of time that every single possible matchup that you can put me in is absolutely ridiculous.”