Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

UFC 288 has now come and gone and Aljamain Sterling is still the king of the bantamweight division. After Sterling was able to beat “Triple C” Henry Cejudo via a close split decision, he called out “Suga” Sean O’Malley as his next opponent for his bantamweight strap.

Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling exchanged words in the octagon at #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/DfJPjR0JnE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 7, 2023

We knew that Sean O’Malley was next in line no matter who was victorious at UFC 288. They cut a great promo as O’Malley came into this octagon to face off against Sterling. It even got more hectic when Sterling’s training partner Merab Dvalishvili stole O’Malley’s jacket and nonchalantly puts it on during the face-off, then a little scuffle ensued.

The winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo fight 👉🏼 Merab Dvalishvili! For stealing Sean O’Malley’s jacket! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/L4Du9mNizC — ⚜ WHO DAT Cool Breesy ⚜ (@Steve2duhO) May 7, 2023

Even though the UFC will most likely go ahead with O’Malley vs. Sterling as the next title shot. Dana White even stated that Merab Dvalishvili could fight for the title next if he was willing to fight his friend and teammate Aljamain Sterling. Knowing how loyal Dvalishvili and Sterling are to one another it is highly unlikely for those two to ever face off against one another.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley targeted for UFC 289

The UFC is finally coming back to Boston, Massachusetts in August for UFC 289. This would be the first time that the UFC has come back to Boston since October 2019. Bringing a fight like Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley for the bantamweight championship would be a huge fight for the fans in Boston.

UFC boss Dana White likes the idea of Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley going down at August's UFC 292 event in Boston.#UFC288 | Full video: https://t.co/VnM3v2LNzZ pic.twitter.com/usM334dTTY — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 7, 2023

Then there are a ton of Boston fighters that would be chomping at the bit to get on that fight card. This would be a great comeback fight card for Calvin Kattar after brutally injuring his leg against Arnold Allen in his last fight. Then you have his teammate Rob Font that the Boston fans would also love to see after coming off a big knockout win over Adrian Yanez.

This fight card certainly has the makings of something that could be very special for Boston fans. We just have to wait and see how the UFC will approach this fight card over the course of the next couple of months.