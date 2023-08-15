Chris Weidman's coach Ray Longo admits he's a little nervous ahead of UFC 292.

Weidman makes his return to action for the first time in over two years when he clashes with Brad Tavares in a middleweight bout set for the UFC 292 main card Saturday in Boston.

It will notably be his first taste of competition since suffering a gruesome leg break against Uriah Hall and for Longo, it would kill him inside if the former middleweight champion were to injure his leg again.

“I’m a little nervous,” Longo told CBS Sports (via MMA Junkie). “I’m a little nervous about the injury, because if he fights the fight we want him to fight, he’s telling (reporters) he’s going to kick the guy as hard as he can – and he might. He’s that guy. I just … I don’t know.

“I’ll get over it, but I think I’m a little nervous about the leg. It would kill me if he hurt that leg again.”

It's natural for Longo to be worried as leg kicks are now a staple in MMA today and considering Weidman's style of fighting, he's at risk of injuring his right leg once again especially if Tavares checks one of his kicks.

The 39-year-old has a titanium rod in his leg and did kick with it on the heavy bag in the gym. However, it wasn't shin to shin which is more likely to happen inside the Octagon.

That is why Longo still remains worried about his pupil throwing a leg kick.

“Supposedly, it’s like a bionic leg now,” Longo added. “He did throw it in the gym, but he didn’t go shin to shin. It was on the heavy bag, but he was whipping it. He was a vicious leg kicker back in the day. (He) never really got to show it too much in the UFC, but he dropped a lot of guys in the gym with leg kicks back in the day.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous. That’s the only thing I’m nervous about. I just don’t want to see him get hurt with the leg.”

Chris Weidman has lost three of his last five fights as well as six of his last eight overall. One would imagine another setback this weekend would all but lead to his retirement.