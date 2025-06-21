After a slow start in 2025, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been targeted by contending teams as a potential trade partner. Eugenio Suarez in particular has drawn interest from teams looking to add a middle of the order bat at a corner infield position. And that interest likely grew after his monster game against the Colorado Rockies Friday.

Suarez went off against the Rockies, going 4-6 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored, leading the Diamondbacks to a big 14-8 win. And the veteran third baseman reached a major milestone in the game after entering the contest with 298 career homers.

Suarez’s second bomb of the night was the 300th home run of his career, per MLB on x.

After depositing a 71 mph Austin Gomber knuckle curve over the wall in left center in the fifth inning, Suarez made history in the sixth. Facing Ryan Rolison, Suarez drove an 86 mph slider into the left field stands. The 389 foot blast was No. 300 for the 12th-year veteran.

Eugenio Suarez powers the Diamondbacks past the Rockies

Jun 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a two run home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Diamondbacks News
Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) slides into third base on his triple against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre.
Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo explains Corbin Carroll injury absenceQuinn Allen ·
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) follows the ball on a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park.
MLB rumors: Padres, Diamondbacks refuse to sell at trade deadlineColin Loughran ·
Jul 4, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Trevor Richards (33) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Diamondbacks agree to contract with ex-Royals, Blue Jays pitcherMike Gianakos ·
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo talks to catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) during their game against the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field in Phoenix, on June 10, 2025.
Diamondbacks place catcher on IL in big roster moveJoey Mistretta ·
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. Goldschmidt Schlitter
Yankees trade proposal lands Eugenio Suarez from DiamondbacksZachary Howell ·
Diamondbacks news: Torey Lovullo's hilarious reaction to Red Sox Rafael Devers trade
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo’s hilarious reaction to Red Sox Rafael Devers tradeChris Spiering ·

Suarez now has 24 home runs on the season, the fourth-most in baseball. And with three more RBI Friday he’s up to an MLB-best 65 RBI on the year. Suarez is slashing .246/.319/.558 with 2.4 bWAR in 75 games for the Diamondbacks.

The former All-Star’s power has been on full display this season. Back in April Suarez hit a remarkable four home runs in a game, becoming just the 19th player to accomplish the rare feat and the first to do it in eight years.

The 33-year-old third baseman has produced impressive power totals previously in his career, hitting 49 homers in 2019 and racking up five seasons with at least 30 home runs. But this season he’s on pace to approach or surpass his career-best totals for homers, doubles and RBI.

It’s not surprising that teams view Suarez as an ideal trade target. However, the Diamondbacks insist they will not be selling at the deadline.

Arizona has not given up on the season. The team made a shocking run to the World Series just two years ago. And with Friday’s victory over the Rockies, the Diamondbacks have won seven of the last 10 games, pushing the team back above .500.

Arizona is eight games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. But the team is just 2.5 games back in the NL Wild Card hunt.