After a slow start in 2025, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been targeted by contending teams as a potential trade partner. Eugenio Suarez in particular has drawn interest from teams looking to add a middle of the order bat at a corner infield position. And that interest likely grew after his monster game against the Colorado Rockies Friday.

Suarez went off against the Rockies, going 4-6 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored, leading the Diamondbacks to a big 14-8 win. And the veteran third baseman reached a major milestone in the game after entering the contest with 298 career homers.

Suarez’s second bomb of the night was the 300th home run of his career, per MLB on x.

After depositing a 71 mph Austin Gomber knuckle curve over the wall in left center in the fifth inning, Suarez made history in the sixth. Facing Ryan Rolison, Suarez drove an 86 mph slider into the left field stands. The 389 foot blast was No. 300 for the 12th-year veteran.

Eugenio Suarez powers the Diamondbacks past the Rockies

Suarez now has 24 home runs on the season, the fourth-most in baseball. And with three more RBI Friday he’s up to an MLB-best 65 RBI on the year. Suarez is slashing .246/.319/.558 with 2.4 bWAR in 75 games for the Diamondbacks.

The former All-Star’s power has been on full display this season. Back in April Suarez hit a remarkable four home runs in a game, becoming just the 19th player to accomplish the rare feat and the first to do it in eight years.

The 33-year-old third baseman has produced impressive power totals previously in his career, hitting 49 homers in 2019 and racking up five seasons with at least 30 home runs. But this season he’s on pace to approach or surpass his career-best totals for homers, doubles and RBI.

It’s not surprising that teams view Suarez as an ideal trade target. However, the Diamondbacks insist they will not be selling at the deadline.

Arizona has not given up on the season. The team made a shocking run to the World Series just two years ago. And with Friday’s victory over the Rockies, the Diamondbacks have won seven of the last 10 games, pushing the team back above .500.

Arizona is eight games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. But the team is just 2.5 games back in the NL Wild Card hunt.