The New York Yankees continue to face turbulent waters in the AL East standings, dropping another tight contest, this time to the last-place Baltimore Orioles, 5-3, Friday night at Yankee Stadium. While frustration mounts within a fanbase expecting consistent results, manager Aaron Boone remains optimistic, citing the quality of the team's at-bats.

The Bronx Bombers have been struggling lately, losing seven of their past eight games while watching their division lead shrink significantly. The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays sit merely 1.5 and three games behind respectively, heating up the pressure on Boone and the Yankees to turn things around quickly.

Despite the disappointing outcome against the Orioles, Boone found a silver lining in the team's performance at the plate. Yankees Videos on X, an affiliate of SNY TV, posted Boone’s optimistic take post-game on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"I thought really, with exception of a couple guys scuffling a little bit, I thought really quality at-bats really all night, which was good to see throughout." Aaron Boone talks about what he saw from the Yankees' at-bats tonight:

"I thought really, with exception of a couple guys scuffling a little bit, I thought really quality at-bats really all night, which was good to see throughout."

However, good approaches weren't enough as the Yankees stranded 10 runners, finishing only 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position, a continued trend for a spiraling New York offense.

Orioles infielder Ramón Urías delivered the decisive blow in the eighth frame, taking Yankees reliever Luke Weaver deep in his return from the 15-day IL. The go-ahead homer sealed Baltimore’s win and highlighted New York’s continued struggles on the mound and in the field during a rocky June stretch.

Superstar slugger Aaron Judge did his best to propel the Yankees forward, launching a home run, contributing three hits, and reaching base four times. Yet, these individual heroics weren't enough to prevent the Orioles' victory, marking another lost opportunity to build momentum.

With a slim 43-32 record, the Yankees’ grip on the AL East grows increasingly fragile as the division tightens. Boone’s steady optimism, once a source of stability, now draws sharp criticism from fans amid mounting frustration in the Bronx, especially with losses to teams like the 33-42 Orioles.

The Yankees need immediate adjustments offensively and defensively. The skipper's outlook remains steadfastly positive, but results must soon match the positivity, or New York risks sliding further down a strong and tightly contested division.

New York’s journey to reverse their troubling June woes continues as they face Baltimore again this afternoon, looking to reclaim momentum, recalibrate the offense, and reaffirm their position atop the AL East standings.