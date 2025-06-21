Prior to Friday’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox Rafael Devers told reporters he’s happy for the first time in a long time now that he’s a member of the San Francisco Giants. But the three-time All-Star may be a bit less content after losing to his former team 7-5.

Just days after Devers joined the Giants through an unexpected, blockbuster trade, San Francisco squared off against the Red Sox – almost as if the schedule makers anticipated the stunning development.

Devers was gifted an early revenge game, an opportunity to stick it to the Red Sox after months of animosity had built up, leading to Boston shipping the ninth-year veteran to the opposite coast.

However, Devers would not get his revenge in Game 1 of the series as the new Giants designated hitter went 0-5 with a strikeout against the Red Sox, per B/R Walk-Off on X.

Rafael Devers was quiet in the Giants’ loss to the Red Sox

Rookie righty Hunter Dobbins got the start for Boston and, while he allowed five runs (four earned) in four innings, Devers was held in check. The Red Sox know the 28-year-old slugger better than anyone as he had spent his entire career with the team until five days ago. And they seemed to have a game plan for their former teammate.

Devers was fed a steady diet of four-seam fastballs. He saw 16 pitches in the game and 10 of them were four-seamers. He also saw five sinkers and one slider. But he couldn’t hit any of them.

Devers once again batted third in the order for San Francisco. In his first at-bat he swung at the first pitch he saw and grounded out to first. Then, leading off the third inning, Dobbins threw five straight four-seamers and got the Giants' DH to fly out to center. Devers would ground out to short in the fifth and again fly out to center in the seventh inning.

Despite the rough day at the plate, however, he still had a chance to help his new team late in the game. Devers batted second in the bottom of the ninth inning with Aroldis Chapman on the bump for Boston and the Giants down 5-7. But Chapman struck him out swinging on a 101 mph four-seam fastball.

The Giants have now lost five of the last six contests, falling to 4.5 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West. The Red Sox, meanwhile, are suddenly in the thick of the division race. Boston has gone 10-2 over the last 12 games, pulling to within four games of the Yankees in the AL East.