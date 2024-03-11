The much-anticipated UFC 300 card has been unveiled, and fight enthusiasts are in for a treat with a stellar lineup featuring a mix of established champions and rising stars, reported by MMA Fighting. Set to unfold on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, this historic event promises fireworks in every matchup.
Headlining the evening is a clash for the light heavyweight title, with Alex Pereira defending his crown against the formidable Jamahal Hill. This five-round battle is poised to be a showdown for the ages. The co-main event is equally thrilling, featuring UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili taking on Yan Xiaonan in what promises to be a fierce contest.
Adding more intrigue to the main card is the “BMF” title bout between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. With both fighters known for their explosive styles, fans can expect a high-stakes showdown that could steal the spotlight. Accompanying this is a matchup between middleweight prospects Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage, ensuring action-packed entertainment.
MAIN EVENT: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill
CO-MAIN EVENT: Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan
MAIN CARD:
Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway
Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
Charles Oliveira vs. Armen Tsarukyan
PRELIMS:
Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes
Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano
Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
The main card kicks off with a lightweight clash between Charles Oliveira and Armen Tsarukyan, setting the stage for potential title contention at 155 pounds. The intensity doesn't stop there, as the undercard boasts a formidable lineup of prelims featuring current or former champions, including the debut of two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison.
With a total of 12 champions in the mix, UFC 300 is primed to be an unforgettable night of mixed martial arts action. Stay tuned for this monumental event that combines the thrill of established legends and the promise of emerging talents.