Jon Jones, the UFC heavyweight champion, recently revealed that the UFC offered him to headline the monumental UFC 300 PPV event scheduled for April 13, reported by MMA Knockout. Despite being widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists, Jones is currently recovering from a torn pectoral muscle sustained in November 2023, with his return expected in the summer of 2024.

Hunter Campbell, one of the UFC's top lawyers, reached out to Jones with the offer, saying the significance of his potential return and headlining one of the most significant events in UFC history. In response, Jones showed his gratitude for the offer but expressed reservations about being properly prepared in the limited time: “I just don't think I'll be ready – I just don't. I'm getting up there in age, I only have a few more events left, and I want to give those events my all and make sure that I come back one-hundred percent.”

While this update might disappoint many fans eager to see Jones back in action, recent footage of the heavyweight champion engaging in training with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs has stirred questions about his injury status. Some fans pointed out Jones' apparent readiness, questioning the validity of his injury claims.

Despite missing out on UFC 300, there remains optimism for Jon Jones' return aligning with the UFC's plans for a significant event at the Vegas Sphere. UFC CEO Dana White has ambitious aspirations for this event, stating it will be “the greatest live sporting event anybody has ever seen.” As the anticipation builds, fans eagerly await Jones' return to the octagon, whether it be for UFC 300 or a subsequent high-profile event.