The UFC is coming off a sensational PPV event, UFC 287 in Miami. This was the first event in Miami in the last 20 years and it broke attendance records. It set an arena record with 19,032 in attendance and grossed $11.9 Million which makes it the sixth highest-grossing event in UFC history. Up next is UFC Kansas City which is headlined by two of the best featherweight contenders in the UFC, Max Holloway and Arnold Allen.

Two top-5 ranked featherweights go to battle in this weekend’s headliner. Both Holloway and Allen will be vying to put their names in title contention with a win Saturday night. Holloway is the unquestioned no. 2 in the featherweight division ever since Alexander Volkanovksi took the top spot. Allen on the other hand has been surging his way up the rankings with a 12-fight winning streak and is looking for the biggest win of his career.

This is not the only good matchup on tap for the Kansas City fans. There are tons of fights between top-ranked opposition and even those with not so many household names. We take a look at the top fighters outside of the main event that you must watch out for this weekend at UFC Kansas City.

Chris Gutierrez

Chris Gutierrez (19-3-2) has been surprisingly climbing up the bantamweight ranks slowly since his UFC debut. He has amassed a 7-1-1 UFC record with his most recent win coming against UFC hall of fame Frankie Edgar who he knocked out cold in round 1.

CHRIS GUTIERREZ KNOCKS OUT FRANKIE EDGAR pic.twitter.com/bvLIKf3tIS — FULL SEND (@fullsend) November 13, 2022

Gutierrez is one of the most prolific strikers in the bantamweight division. Being that he is one of the taller fighters in the division at 5’9″ he is able to utilize that length to keep his opponents at bay. Gutierrez also has some of the nastiest calf kicks in the game and is one of the few fighters to actually win a fight inside the octagon due to leg kicks.

He gets his biggest test to date in the longtime staple in the bantamweight division Pedro Munhoz. A win here would put him in a great position to fight a top-5-ranked competitor and then eventually get his title shot. If you aren’t on the Chris Gutierrez bandwagon you still have time to jump aboard before it leaves the station!

Matheus Nicolau

Matheus Nicolau (19-2-1) is a UFC flyweight fighter that was the product of The Ultimate Fighter Brazil Season 4 where he lost in the finals against Dileno Lopes. Since that exhibition loss, he has gone 9-1 with his most recent win coming against Matt Schnell who he knocked out in round 2.

Matheus Nicolau Put on a Counter Clinic yesterday pic.twitter.com/VVrHqYylSN — Jefe Ebay Fight Predictions 🇪🇷 (@ebay_FightPicks) December 4, 2022

If you didn’t know, this is actually his second stint with the UFC. After a devastating knockout loss to Dustin Ortiz, Nicolau was then released from the promotion. This is something that UFC fans still question to this day. Nicolau then won two fights on the regional scene to get signed yet again and then rattled off four straight wins and now is on the brink of a potential title shot.

He is set to take on the dangerous Brandon Royval in what has fight-of-the-night potential written all over it at UFC Kansas City. Nicolau could take over the men’s flyweight division with a big come Saturday night, you’re not going to want to miss this one!

Daniel Zellhuber

The one who they call the “Golden Boy” Daniel Zellhuber (12-1) will be making his second walk to the octagon. The Contender Series alumnus wasn’t successful in his debut against Trey Ogden as he was given a vet lesson. Since that fight, Zellhuber has moved to Las Vegas full-time to train out at one of the best gyms in Xtreme Couture under head coach Eric Nicksick.

Just a casual Calf Slicer from the Golden Boy Daniel Zellhuber #UFCVegas60 pic.twitter.com/cFVd4PGY5I — Prodigy MMA (@Prodigy_MMA_) September 14, 2022

Much like the other Mexican fighters in the UFC, Zellhuber was bred to fight. He is a young kid only 23 years old but has the skills of someone that is much further along. He is extremely tall and rangy for his weight standing at 6’1″ with a 77″ reach would make him one of the tallest lightweights on the roster.

He gets to take on “Groovy” Lando Vannata in his second fight in the UFC and if you know who that is then you automatically know that this fight is going to be an absolute banger. Vannata is always one to bring the fight to his opponent and you can guarantee will bring out the best in Zellhuber. If you don’t know about him, you can bet that you will after this Saturday.