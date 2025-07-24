ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another UFC Abu Dhabi betting prediction and pick as we take a look at this next bout in the Women's Strawweight (115) Division on Saturday. Ranked Brazilian countrywomen will square off as No. 7 Amanda Ribas takes on No. 10 Tabatha Ricci in a rescheduled bout. Check the UFC odds for our Ribas-Ricci prediction and pick.

Amanda Ribas (12-6) has gone 7-5 during her UFC career since 2019. She's gone 2-3 over her last five fights while facing top-ranked fighters within the division. Riding a two-fight skid against Mackenzie Dern and Rose Namajunas, she'll hope to get back on the winning track in this one. Ribas stands 5-foot-4 with a 66-inch reach.

Tabatha Ricci (11-3) is 6-3 inside her UFC career leading into this fight. After back-to-back victories over UFC veterans Tecia Pennington and Angela Hill, Ricci dropped her last bout against Yan Xiaonan in the toughest bout of her career. She'll look to jump a few rankings with a win here. Ricci stands 5-foot-1 with a 61-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Abu Dhabi Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Abu Dhabi odds: Amanda Ribas-Tabatha Ricci odds

Amanda Ribas: -185

Tabatha Ricci: +154

Over 2.5 rounds: -475

Under 2.5 rounds: +325

Why Amanda Ribas will win

Last Fight: (L) Mackenzie Dern – SUB (armbar, R3)

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Amanda Ribas couldn't get the job done against Mackenzie Dern in her most recent fight, getting caught in an armbar by arguably the best women's submission artist on the roster.

Still, Ribas will have to look past the loss and improve if she wants to truly break through into the top of the division. She's fought back-to-back main events prior to this fight, so she'll have a shorter timeframe to make an impression against a tough prospect.

Amanda Ribas sports a very solid chin and she's more than willing to walk through the fire in order to land her offense. She's a very skilled kickboxer and throws a ton of output, landing 4.29 significant strikes per minute while sporting a 60% defense rate. Most of all, she continues to walk opponents down, and her forward pressure remains consistent throughout all three rounds.

Amanda Ribas has seen a ton of success in the past with her consistent jab down the middle, and it'll be a huge weapon once again against a shorter opponent. The 5-inch reach advantage for Ribas should prove to be significant as she hunches down into her striking stance and throws everything out front. Expect Ribas to be the more active side if this turns into a kickboxing match.

Why Tabatha Ricci Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Yan Xiaonan – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 1 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Tabatha Ricci saw her biggest step-up in competition last fight against Yan Xiaonan, and it should have served as a wake-up call for her knowing there are levels to the UFC roster.

She's been calling for this matchup against Ribas for quite some time and knows she's a beatable opponent. For unknown reasons, their first bout was rescheduled, and now Ricci will finally get her crack against an opponent she's been calling for.

Tabatha Ricci is extremely fundamental, and in doing all of her techniques the correct way, she finds a ton of success bringing opponents down along the fence and advancing her ground game. While she's just 37% accurate on her attempts, she does a great job of keeping opponents defensive and threatening with her submission attempts while looking for the back.

However, Ricci has opted towards striking over her last few fights, and she may see more success doing more of what she knows best. In a back-and-forth striking bout, Ricci could be at a disadvantage due to a much longer, more active opponent. However, we've seen Ribas submitted in the past, and Ricci could find the opening if she takes this fight to the ground.

Final Amanda Ribas-Tabatha Ricci Prediction & Pick

This previously scheduled fight will finally take place at UFC Abu Dhabi as both women are hungry to get themselves back into the win column. Amanda Ribas has been facing the division's best for quite some time now while Ricci is looking for another crack following a loss against Yan Xiaonan.

Both fighters have very similar skill sets in different packages: Ribas is much longer and fluid with her striking, while Ricci is physically stronger and better in the clinch and on the ground. It'll be interesting to see who's able to impose their will and fight this bout on their own terms.

I think this turns into a striking battle where Ribas will have the slight advantage thanks to her reach. Her constant jab down the middle should catch Ricci enough to deter her from aggressively closing the distance. Let's roll with Ribas to be the more active fighter in a three-round decision.

Final Amanda Ribas-Tabatha Ricci Prediction & Pick: Amanda Ribas (-185)