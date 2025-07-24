ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Abu Dhabi: Robert Whittaker versus Reinier de Ridder continues on the prelims with a fight between Davey Grant and Da'Mon Blackshear in the bantamweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Grant-Blackshear prediction and pick.

Davey Grant (14-7) snapped a narrow split-decision loss to Daniel Marcos with a gritty unanimous win over Ramon Taveras in December. Now, Grant seeks to string together victories once again by turning back the surging Da’Mon Blackshear and delivering another signature performance in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Da’Mon Blackshear (17-7-1) is riding a two-fight win streak, submitting Cody Gibson in Round 2 before earning a unanimous decision over Alatengheili in April. Now, Blackshear aims to keep his momentum alive against Davey Grant, looking to make a statement and continue climbing the UFC bantamweight ranks this weekend.

Here are the UFC Abu Dhabi Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Abu Dhabi odds: Davey Grant-Da'Mon Blackshear odds

Davey Grant: +270

Da'Mon Blackshear: -340

Over 2.5 rounds: -145

Under 2.5 rounds: +114

Why Davey Grant will win

Last Fight: (W) Ramon Tavares – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 11 (4 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

Davey Grant’s edge in experience and finishing instincts could be the key to breaking Da’Mon Blackshear’s momentum in Abu Dhabi. Grant is a proven bantamweight finisher, with knockout power in both hands and a knack for surging late in high-paced fights.

His 5.25 significant strikes landed per minute outpaces most in the division, and he combines this volume with effective variety and pressure.

Grant’s willingness to take risks pays dividends, often turning the tide in wild exchanges. He’s demonstrated stamina deep into fights, having won three of his last four, including a gritty unanimous decision over Ramon Taveras.

Against volume-based opponents like Blackshear, Grant’s ability to rally and deliver damage, especially with body shots and overhand rights, can nullify an early deficit and sway judges in close rounds.

His 61% takedown defense and sneaky submission skills allow him to fend off most grappling advances, minimizing danger if the fight hits the mat. Grant’s savvy, forged through battles with elite competition, means he rarely loses composure in scrambles or high-pressure moments.

Expect Grant’s veteran craft, resilience, and relentless forward motion to drag Blackshear into uncomfortable brawls, where his finishing ability and harder strikes give him the edge to secure a signature win in Abu Dhabi.

Why Da'Mon Blackshear will win

Last Fight: (W) Alatengheili – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 13 (2 KO/TKO/11 SUB)

Da’Mon Blackshear’s well-rounded skill set positions him as a serious threat to Davey Grant in Abu Dhabi. His grappling, highlighted by a slick submission win over Cody Gibson, allows him to capitalize on any mistakes in scrambles or ground transitions.

Blackshear’s aggressive offense is complemented by solid takedown defense, ensuring he can dictate where the fight plays out.

On the feet, Blackshear’s pace and reach offer an advantage against Grant, who has struggled with volume strikers in the past. Blackshear’s recent unanimous decision over Alatengheili showcased improved striking, consistent movement, and the ability to pressure without overexposing himself defensively.

If Blackshear establishes his jab early, he can disrupt Grant’s rhythm and force the veteran into reactive exchanges—where Grant’s tendency for wild swings creates openings.

Experience against varied UFC competition has sharpened Blackshear’s resolve and allowed him to adapt quickly to adverse scenarios. His gas tank is reliable, a crucial factor against a gritty fighter like Grant who often drags opponents into the later rounds.

If Blackshear maintains composure, implements his grappling at key moments, and pushes a higher pace, he’s likely to claim a decision win and continue his ascent in the bantamweight division.

Final Davey Grant-Da'Mon Blackshear prediction & pick

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Davey Grant is a classic clash of a surging prospect against a crafty veteran. Blackshear brings recent momentum, riding a two-fight win streak with improved striking and a versatile grappling arsenal. He’s grown more comfortable inside the Octagon, managing distance and tempo while limiting defensive lapses.

Grant, however, offers a wealth of experience, knockout power, and a proven ability to rally late, qualities that have helped him win three of his last four fights. If he can force wild exchanges and drag Blackshear into a brawl, his finishing instincts and unorthodox offense will be a major factor as the fight wears on.

Ultimately, this matchup may hinge on whether Blackshear maintains a disciplined approach or gets lured into Grant’s kind of firefight. The edge goes to Grant if he can turn this into a gritty, high-output contest, using his power to land the decisive shots, but it will be Blackshear's grappling that will overwhelm Grant as he succumbs to his fifth submission loss of his career.

Final Davey Grant-Da'Mon Blackshear Prediction & Pick: Da'Mon Blackshear (-340), Under 2.5 Rounds (+114)