ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC is back at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for another action-packed fight card as we bring a betting prediction and pick for this next bout in the Light Heavyweight (205) Division. Turkey's Ibo Aslan will take on Billy Elekana from the United States in a fight you won't want to miss. Check out the UFC odds for our Aslan-Elekana prediction and pick.

Ibo Aslan (14-2) comes into this bout with a 2-1 UFC record since 2024. He landed on the roster following an impressive Contender Series audition, landing subsequent knockouts in his first two UFC appearances. He'll look to bounce back from his first loss as the betting favorite once again. Aslan stands 6-foot-3 with a 77.5-inch reach.

Billy Elekana (7-2) comes into his second UFC appearance still searching for his first win. He fell in his debut bout against Bogdan Guskov but has gone a combined 4-1 in both his LFA and PFL fights. He'll hope to finally find his footing against another tough opponent. Elekana stands 6-foot-3 with a 77-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Abu Dhabi Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Abu Dhabi odds: Ibo Aslan-Billy Elekana odds

Ibo Aslan: -270

Billy Elekana: +220

Over 1.5 rounds: +105

Under 1.5 rounds: -135

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Ibo Aslan will win

Last Fight: (L) Ion Cutelaba – SUB (arm triangle choke, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 14 KO/TKO

Ibo Aslan found himself in dangerous waters going to the ground against Ion Cutelaba and paid the ultimate price during his most recent bout. Known for starting fast, Aslan notched six consecutive finishes inside the distance prior to that loss.

For the most part, he's been the one dishing out punishment with his scary power and quick hands. However, we're still waiting to see how Aslan will fare in a three-round environment.

Aslan has yet to attempt a takedown during his first three UFC fights, but he's managed to defend 83% of the attempts coming his way. As he evolves during his career, he'll likely have to build a wrestling game once he starts facing better opponents. For now, however, Aslan boasts 14 wins by knockout and is planning to do the same in this fight.

We're likely to see the same version of Ibo Aslan we're already used to, but that's not to say he hasn't been wildly effective in finding the knockout and capitalizing during these quick brawls. His chin has held up well to this point, and we should expect him swinging for the knockout again in this one.

Why Billy Elekana will win

Last Fight: (L) Bogdan Guskov – SUB (guillotine, R2)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Billy Elekana skipped the Dana White's Contender Series route and was thrown straight into the fire against Bogdan Guskov in his debut at UFC 311. Elekana put himself in a bad spot against a very motivated Bogdan Guskov and couldn't fight his way out of the guillotine finish.

He can rest a bit easier knowing Aslan won't threaten much of the submission, but that only means Elekana will have to show up ready to scrap on the feet.

He's been a consistent striker throughout most of his career and favors leveled output over quick bursts of energy. Elekana has proven his cardio in the past and swaying decisions his way, so don't be surprised if he tries to test the cardio of Aslan by pushing a high pace and extending this fight into the later rounds.

Elekana's best chance at an upset will be surviving the early storm of Aslan, allowing him to gas out and pressuring with his wrestling and takedowns throughout the final round. The second round will be paramount for him in shifting the momentum back towards his corner.

Final Ibo Aslan-Billy Elekana prediction & pick

This should be a fun fight for as long as it lasts, and we could be in for a quick one given Ibo Aslan has never fought to a decision in his career. Elekana, on the other hand, owns three of his wins by decision and has yet to be knocked out, so he stands a serious chance to extend this fight past the total and have a chance in the later rounds.

Still, we know Elekana can be finished, and Aslan will remain dangerous throughout this entire fight behind his boxing power. He's likely to take the center of the octagon and not give it up unless Elekana is able to gain his respect.

Still, we have to side with the betting favorite in Ibo Aslan as fighting close to home should give him the added boost in tucking his chin and landing a big shot to end this fight.

Final Ibo Aslan-Billy Elekana Prediction & Pick: Ibo Aslan (-270); UNDER 1.5 Rounds (-135)