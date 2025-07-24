ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Abu Dhabi: Robert Whittaker versus Marcus Buchecha continues on the prelims with a fight between Mohammad Yahya and Steven Nguyen in the featherweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Yahya-Nguyen prediction and pick.

Mohammad Yahya (12-5) comes into this weekend’s UFC Abu Dhabi showdown after suffering back-to-back defeats—first dropping a unanimous decision to Trevor Peek before a first-round TKO loss to Kauê Fernandes. Now, Yahya seeks redemption and aims to shock the favorite Nguyen, keeping his UFC dream alive with a crucial win.

Steven Nguyen (9-2) bounced back from a close decision loss to Jarno Errens by delivering a statement second-round knockout of AJ Cunningham on Dana White’s Contender Series. Now, Nguyen rides that highlight-reel win into Saturday’s showdown with Mohammad Yahya, aiming to cement his place in the UFC featherweight ranks.

Here are the UFC Abu Dhabi Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Abu Dhabi odds: Mohammad Yahya-Steven Nguyen odds

Mohammad Yahya: +285

Steven Nguyen: -360

Over 1.5 rounds: -220

Under 1.5 rounds: +170

Why Mohammad Yahya will win

Last Fight: (L) Kaue Fernandes – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 9 (7 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Mohammad Yahya has every reason to pull off the upset and defeat Steven Nguyen in Abu Dhabi this weekend. Fighting on home soil is a key advantage. Yahya thrives with the energy of the local crowd behind him, turning Etihad Arena into a true fortress.

The pressure of fighting for his UFC future adds urgency and focus to his approach as this could be his last chance to make a statement on the sport’s biggest stage.

Yahya’s fighting arsenal stands out: he is a black belt in kickboxing with a strong regional and amateur striking background and a blue belt in BJJ as a complement when the fight hits the mat.

Despite recent setbacks, he’s shown resilience, including five of his last seven fights ending in victory and a track record of early finishes with four first-round wins. Yahya’s striking accuracy of 42% and an 85% takedown completion rate underscore his ability to land meaningful shots and dictate where the action occurs.

Suppose he can avoid Nguyen’s early flurries and force the fight into the later rounds. In that case, Yahya’s well-rounded game and composure should allow him to expose Nguyen’s vulnerabilities, especially in high-pressure matchups far from home. Expect Yahya to seize the moment with a complete performance that reignites his UFC career.

Why Steven Nguyen will win

Last Fight: (L) Jarno Errens – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 7 (4 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Steven Nguyen’s advantages in striking output and athleticism make him the favorite to get past Mohammad Yahya in Abu Dhabi.

Nguyen lands an impressive 7.15 strikes per minute, nearly three times more than Yahya, and uses sharp, varied combinations to keep opponents at bay and capitalize on openings. His near-identical reach and additional 2 inches of height give him a physical edge in stand-up exchanges.

Nguyen’s recent performances show his finishing instincts are top level with second-round KO power, as seen on Dana White’s Contender Series—and three submission wins highlighting his versatility. He’s also got stellar takedown defense at 84%, making it difficult for Yahya to change levels and disrupt his rhythm.

With Yahya coming off two tough losses and adjusting to a new weight division, Nguyen’s aggression and volume stand out as major hurdles for the hometown fighter.

The American’s experience in well-respected gyms and under the UFC spotlight add to his composure in high-pressure fights.

If Nguyen maintains a high output, picks his moments, and keeps the bout standing, he’s primed to outwork Yahya and spoil the Etihad Arena homecoming for the local favorite. Expect Nguyen’s relentless pace and finishing skills to be the difference this weekend.

Final Mohammad Yahya-Steven Nguyen prediction & pick

Steven Nguyen and Mohammad Yahya present an intriguing matchup with contrasting strengths. Nguyen enters as the favorite, leveraging his exceptional striking volume and precision to control the fight's pace. His ability to maintain a high output and mix powerful knockouts with slick submissions positions him as a versatile threat on the feet and grappling exchanges.

Yahya, fighting in front of a home crowd, will seek to capitalize on the energy and turn the Etihad Arena into his personal battleground. His strong kickboxing skills combined with a respectable takedown completion rate could disrupt Nguyen’s rhythm, especially if he can drag the bout into deeper waters where he has shown resilience.

Ultimately, Nguyen’s composure under pressure and superior striking output seem likely to outweigh Yahya’s home advantage and sporadic finishes. If Nguyen maintains his distance and pacing, he should be able to frustrate Yahya’s attempts and secure a decision victory.

Final Mohammad Yahya-Steven Nguyen Prediction & Pick: Steven Nguyen (-360), Over 1.5 Rounds (-220)