ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Abu Dhabi: Robert Whittaker versus Reinier de Ridder continues on the prelims with a fight between Muslim Salikhov and Carlos Leal in the welterweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Salikhov-Leal prediction and pick.

Muslim Salikhov (21-5) snapped a two-fight skid by outpointing Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision earlier this month. Previously, Salikhov suffered a first-round knockout loss to Randy Brown. Now, the “King of Kung Fu” looks to make it two straight by stopping Carlos Leal’s rise in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Carlos Leal (22-6) rebounded from a decision loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov by stopping UFC veteran Alex Morono with a first-round TKO this March. Now, Leal rides the momentum from that emphatic finish into Abu Dhabi, hoping to halt the veteran Salikhov’s resurgence in their welterweight showdown this weekend.

Here are the UFC Abu Dhabi Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Abu Dhabi odds: Muslim Salikhov-Carlos Leal odds

Muslim Salikhov: +360

Carlos Leal: -470

Over 1.5 rounds: -154

Under 1.5 rounds: +120

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Muslim Salikhov will win

Last Fight: (W) Kenan Song – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 16 (13 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Muslim Salikhov’s deep striking arsenal and elite experience make him a serious threat to Carlos Leal at UFC Abu Dhabi. A renowned expert in sanda and a former world champion, Salikhov has demonstrated some of the most unique and devastating spinning attacks in UFC history, recently notching his sixth career spinning kick knockout.

His striking accuracy remains high at 49%, and he absorbs only 2.90 significant strikes per minute, demonstrating defensive sharpness and discipline against aggressive opponents.

In high-pressure matchups, Salikhov has consistently shown the tactical patience to avoid early firefights before finding his moments to explode with dangerous combinations or well-timed spinning techniques.

At 41, his experience under the UFC spotlight is invaluable, preparing him to capitalize on any lapses from Leal, especially as the Brazilian presses forward with reckless aggression.

If Salikhov can maintain distance, punish Leal’s wild entries and unleash his trademark spinning attacks, expect the “King of Kung Fu” to secure another spectacular victory and reaffirm his place among the UFC’s most creative finishers.

Why Carlos Leal will win

Last Fight: (W) Alex Morono – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 13 (11 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Carlos Leal’s high-volume striking and relentless pace give him a clear path to victory over Muslim Salikhov in Abu Dhabi. Leal averages a staggering 9.65 significant strikes per minute, almost triple Salikhov’s output and connects at a 50% accuracy rate.

His ability to overwhelm opponents with combinations, mixing up heavy leg kicks, body shots, and aggressive hand combinations, keeps adversaries on the defensive from the opening bell.

Leal’s physical tools, his 74-inch reach, athleticism, and durability, complement his style. He has developed a reputation for early knockouts, with five of his last wins coming by quick finishes and can fight at a grueling pace that challenges aging veterans like Salikhov who have shown signs of slowing down.

With a stout 90% takedown defense, Leal is difficult to control or ground, further forcing the contest into the range of his strengths: pace and pressure striking.

Salikhov remains a tricky striker, but his output has decreased and his defense, though solid, can buckle under sustained attack.

Leal’s combination of youth, tempo, and finishing instincts allows him to negate Salikhov’s spinning attacks and capitalize on any slowing or defensive lapses. Expect Leal to push the action, land the more meaningful shots, and secure a statement win in Abu Dhabi.

Final Muslim Salikhov-Carlos Leal prediction & pick

Muslim Salikhov vs. Carlos Leal shapes up as a fascinating clash between veteran creativity and youthful aggression. Salikhov, the “King of Kung Fu,” brings deep UFC experience and a striking arsenal highlighted by spinning attacks and world-class timing. His defensive sharpness, absorbing under three significant strikes per minute, suggests he can manage Leal’s high output early.

Leal, meanwhile, storms into this matchup with impressive momentum and averages a remarkable 9.65 significant strikes per minute. His blend of physical tools, relentless pace, and a recent first-round TKO of Alex Morono make him a live threat to any contender.

The key question is whether Leal’s volume and pressure can break down Salikhov’s seasoned defense or if the veteran can counter with textbook timing and exploit Leal’s defensive lapses.

Ultimately, Leal’s youth, pace, and willingness to press forward may give him the edge if he can avoid Salikhov’s traps and push a hard pace for all three rounds. Still, Salikhov’s experience and precision could turn the tide if Leal gets reckless. Expect a close fight but slight advantage for Leal via decision in Abu Dhabi.

Final Muslim Salikhov-Carlos Leal Prediction & Pick: Carlos Leal (-470), Over 1.5 Rounds (-154)