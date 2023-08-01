Conor McGregor doesn't believe Dustin Poirier has a Hall of Fame worthy career.

Poirier is coming off a second-round knockout defeat to Justin Gaethje in their BMF title fight in the UFC 291 headliner this past weekend.

It was a brutal loss for Poirier who was finished by knockout for the first time since 2016 and saw his aspirations of getting another lightweight title shot take a massive backseat for the time being.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Poirier was consoled by the veteran MMA reporter about how he didn't need the BMF title for his legacy as he already had a Hall of Fame career.

McGregor, however, took issue with that claim as he responded to Helwani's clip of the interaction.

“Never won an undisputed title. 0-3 in title fights. I disagree on hall of fame,” McGregor tweeted. “All due respect he has one solid win over me, where he was getting pucked around the cage before he got it, and then the second off a leg break. He’s done f**k all Ariel. Not hall of fame, no way.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When Helwani retorted with Poirier's accomplishments, McGregor responded again claiming that Poirier should make the lightweight Hall of Fame at best.

The Irishman also believes the criteria for getting into the Hall of Fame needs to be changed.

“LW division hall of fame at best. Failed at fw, 0-3 lw titles with a few wins. Colby, not a peep out of him after all was said, bottled nate also. That’s his 170 run. 0. A lw hall of famer at best. The hall of fame needs tightening like vice grips. Ufc vet < ufc legend.”

In the end, however, McGregor decided to play nice.

“Actually, dya know what, let him in then, f**k it,” McGregor added. “I don’t like to kick a man when he is down. It’s not my style. All good have a nice one, see ya’s at Xmas.”