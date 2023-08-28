Gervonta Davis' trainer Kenny Ellis believes it's best for Sean O'Malley to stay in his lane.

O'Malley became the new bantamweight champion following his second-round TKO win over Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 292 headliner earlier this month.

Following the win, he called for a rematch with Marlon Vera for December. However, he also signaled his desire to venture into boxing and earmarked “Tank” as a potential opponent.

“I also wouldn’t mind knocking out Gervonta Davis and I know people are going to say, “Oh, you wanna be Conor (McGregor),'” O'Malley said in the post-fight press conference. “I’m telling you, that fight is going to happen.”

O'Malley was later warned by boxing star Ryan Garcia against making the move to boxing as he'll only get knocked out. Ellis echoed Garcia's sentiments as he believes just about any lightweight beats O'Malley in a boxing match.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Tank gonna whoop his ass, in the first round,” Ellis told ES News (via Boxing Scene). “Any tiny lightweight would beat him, Tank, Shakur, Haney, all those guys would beat him cause they’re boxers. All of them would knock him out.

“You better leave those boxers alone before you get knocked out.”

While O'Malley is among the best strikers in the UFC, boxing is a whole different sport. No matter how good one's boxing in MMA is, it will always pale in comparison to boxers who have been training and fighting their whole life.

But then again, that isn't stopping the likes of Conor McGregor or Francis Ngannou as the real reason every MMA fighter wants to box is for the lucrative payday.

Sean O'Malley is certainly no different, even if he remains confident in his chances against Gervonta Davis.