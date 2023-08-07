TJ Dillashaw still believes he's the best 135-pounder in the world.

Dillashaw last competed at UFC 280 back in October where he suffered a second-round TKO defeat to current champion Aljamain Sterling in a one-sided affair.

It was one-sided mainly because Dillashaw's shoulder popped out in the first round in what was a recurring injury throughout his training camp. He would later undergo shoulder surgery for the third time since 2019.

Given his injury problems as a whole the last few years, it ultimately led to Dillashaw's retirement from MMA. That said, the 37-year-old still hopes to return if his shoulder is able to get fixed completely.

“I didn’t want to retire,” Dillashaw said on the Jaxxon Podcast (via MMA Fighting). “It’s been a real bitter thing. It’s been hard for me to be around the sport recently like even helping my training partner Juan Archuleta fighting in Japan in RIZIN for the belt. It’s been hard for me to wrap my head around being in the sport at the same time being forced out of it. Also, my career just kind of panned out the way it did towards the end — really just bitter, you know?

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m hoping — every doctor I’ve met, they’re all specialists on my shoulder, they’re all telling me they can’t put me back good enough to be able to fight again. Doctors aren’t always right but I have to have a super-extensive shoulder surgery. What I’m waiting on right now are some cadaver parts. I need a cadaver shoulder head bone.”

Should Dillashaw get his wish, it's hard to see him get another title fight or even a fight with a top contender at this stage. One fight he would be open to is a rematch with another former champion in Dominick Cruz.

But in the end, he just wants a chance to go out on his own terms because he still believes he's the best bantamweight int he world.

“I know that I’m still the best guy in the weight class, by far,” Dillashaw added. “For the sport to be taken from me the way that it was, it just doesn’t sit well with me… If the shoulder’s good, man, definitely I have to get back in there.

“I can’t let it go out the way it did.”