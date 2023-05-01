Francis Ngannou will not be signing with ONE Championship.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was in talks with the Singapore-based promotion’s CEO Chatri Sityodtong over the weekend as a final offer was expected to be made.

In the end, it came to nothing as Ngannou and Sityodtong were not fully aligned on “non-financial matters.”

“I met with Francis yesterday for almost 3 hours,” Sityodtong told the Post via text message Monday. “ONE has decided to withdraw from the process of bidding for Francis Ngannou’s services. After careful reflection, we decided not to submit our final offer. Francis is a good guy and a good champion. I wish him continued success and happiness.

“At the end of the day, I didn’t feel Francis and I were fully aligned on non-financial matters. It is nothing personal. It is just a lack of alignment.”

Although money wasn’t a factor with ONE, this development comes a month after Bare Knuckle FC president David Feldman revealed Ngannou was asking for too much money.

Given that Ngannou vacated his heavyweight title and departed the UFC earlier this year in search of more lucrative ventures, presumably boxing, among other demands, the situation doesn’t look too good for the Cameroonian knockout artist.

Many on Twitter believe he fumbled the bag — especially with UFC president Dana White claiming to have offered him the most lucrative contract for a heavyweight — while others believe he’s ruining his legacy while his value is diminishing as each month passes.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Embarrassing himself he is only getting more washed daily — stroud szn + ws champs (@JacobMc977) May 1, 2023

Definitelly a red flag (or several) when so many people walk away from negotiating with this man, which by the way, Francis is the one doing the conversations, really feel like the Jon Jones situation where Jones was the one negotiating as well https://t.co/xAurzPCg5k — Trey (@mazeflaresword) May 1, 2023

Hahaha he ruined his legacy by leaving ufc — sportsguy (@Mmalife11) May 1, 2023

could end up being the greatest self own in MMA free agent history — Dun dun daaaah (@drumroll_pleaz) May 1, 2023

Seeing MMA fans gleefully celebrating this is so weird. Did he play himself? Probably. But why is that’s good? Is this going to attract better athletes to the sport? Probably not. Oh well…might get that JBJ fight now. https://t.co/JVBHzz1L4L — Milwaukee Son (@milwaukeeson) May 1, 2023

Having some doubts about Francis move..I’m having this whole realisation that the fights are what sells not the fighters, even if Francis were to fight again, I’m probably not that keen to watch him fight some nobody https://t.co/ikSfo8cYIE — Kenneh He (@heeseehow) May 1, 2023

Looks like Francis Ngannou won't be heading to ONE Championship as his next move. My guess is that PFL will eventually sign him https://t.co/1c0fTAPco5 — OddSmokerSteve (@OddSmokerSteve) May 1, 2023

Perhaps “The Predator” should solely focus on boxing and enlist the help of someone like Floyd Mayweather?