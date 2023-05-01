Francis Ngannou will not be signing with ONE Championship.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was in talks with the Singapore-based promotion’s CEO Chatri Sityodtong over the weekend as a final offer was expected to be made.

In the end, it came to nothing as Ngannou and Sityodtong were not fully aligned on “non-financial matters.”

“I met with Francis yesterday for almost 3 hours,” Sityodtong told the Post via text message Monday. “ONE has decided to withdraw from the process of bidding for Francis Ngannou’s services. After careful reflection, we decided not to submit our final offer. Francis is a good guy and a good champion. I wish him continued success and happiness.

“At the end of the day, I didn’t feel Francis and I were fully aligned on non-financial matters. It is nothing personal. It is just a lack of alignment.”

Although money wasn’t a factor with ONE, this development comes a month after Bare Knuckle FC president David Feldman revealed Ngannou was asking for too much money.

Given that Ngannou vacated his heavyweight title and departed the UFC earlier this year in search of more lucrative ventures, presumably boxing, among other demands, the situation doesn’t look too good for the Cameroonian knockout artist.

Many on Twitter believe he fumbled the bag — especially with UFC president Dana White claiming to have offered him the most lucrative contract for a heavyweight — while others believe he’s ruining his legacy while his value is diminishing as each month passes.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Perhaps “The Predator” should solely focus on boxing and enlist the help of someone like Floyd Mayweather?