Francis Ngannou, the UFC heavyweight champion of the world, is officially a free agent after failing to agree on a new deal with Dana White and it’s now been revealed what the Cameroonian asked for before parting ways.

Via Shakiel Mahjouri:

“Francis Ngannou asked to have his own sponsors, health insurance and a fighter advocate at board meetings. UFC refused all three.”

Renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani interviewed Ngannou Tuesday on his show. That’s quite a few demands, but it does feel slightly surprising the UFC had no interest in any of them. After all, Ngannou is one of the most entertaining fighters in the sport.

On the other hand, Ngannou had expressed displeasure with his previous contract that just expired. It was well known he wasn’t happy with the UFC but it didn’t have anything to do with money. Ngannou wants to try his luck in boxing as well, but White and Co. wouldn’t allow his deal to have that type of clause.

Ngannou’s coach, Eric Nicksick, actually appeared on Helwani’s show recently and spilled the beans on the negotiations.

“We met with Dana [White], and Hunter [Campbell], after [UFC 270] and had a great dinner,” said Nicksick, via Bloody Elbow. “Things were going in the right direction, I felt. Got in the car and Francis looks over at me and says, ‘If I sign this deal, without making any change, without doing all of the things I said I was gonna do, I’m a sellout. And I refuse to do that. I have a stance where I can make a difference.”

Francis Ngannou is eyeing a fight with a name like Tyson Fury. And now that he has no ties to the UFC anymore, a change over to the ring instead of the Octagon becomes very possible. Given his size and strength, he’s more than capable. In the process, he’ll make more money, too.

Jon “Bones” Jones will now fight Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt.