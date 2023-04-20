Boxing legend and promoter Floyd Mayweather is willing to work with Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou vacated his heavyweight title and departed the UFC earlier this year after failing to come to terms on a new contract with the Las Vegas-based promotion.

He has long signaled his desire to compete in boxing and was even in talks over a fight with former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder at one point last month. However, there seems to have been no progress since with Wilder seemingly targeting other fights.

With Bare Knuckle FC president David Feldman recently declaring that Ngannou was asking for unrealistic money to compete and now having been well over a year since he last competed, many believe “The Predator” made a big mistake in leaving the UFC in search of more lucrative combat ventures.

Maywaether, however, is willing to help out as he recently revealed he would love to sign Ngannou with Mayweather Promotions and help him secure a fight with one of the top heavyweight boxers.

“I would love to work with [Ngannou], I would love to sign him to Mayweather Promotions,” Mayweather told BetOnline.ag (via Chamatkar Sandhu). “He’s a very skilled guy and if he wants to fight one of the top heavyweight guys, he should do it.”

Ngannou has clearly struggled to secure a fight on his own and time is running out as far as his stock is concerned as he turns 37 later this year.

Who better to help him secure the lucrative, big-money fight he’s looking for than none other than “Money” himself?