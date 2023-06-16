UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier keeps it moving on the prelims with a fight in the men's bantamweight division between Kyung Ho Kang and Cristian Quinonez. Kang is coming off a win a year ago at UFC 275 meanwhile, Quinonez is coming off his UFC debut win his last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Kang-Quinonez prediction and pick.

Kyung Ho Kang (18-9) is a longtime UFC bantamweight contender that will be making his 12th walk to the octagon. Kang most recently beaten Danaa Batgerel in a dominant performance and is looking to repeat the same success he had in that fight against Quinonez who will be making only his second walk to the octagon.

Cristian Quinonez (18-3) got a UFC contract after a great performance on the Contender Series but visa issues are what has kept him out for a while before making his debut. He debuted in September 2022 and knocked out Khalid Taha and really put himself on the map in the bantamweight division. He will be looking for the biggest win of his career when he takes on Kyung Ho Kang this Saturday at UFC Vegas 75.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 75 Odds: Kyung Ho Kang-Cristian Quinonez Odds

Kyung Ho Kang +120

Cristian Quinonez: -148

Over 2.5 Rounds: -192

Under 2.5 Round: +150

How to Watch Kyung Ho Kang vs. Cristian Quinonez

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Kyung Ho Kang Will Win

Kyung Ho Kang is a South Korean fighter with a professional record of 18 wins, 9 losses, and 1 draw. He is known for his grappling skills and has won 11 of his fights by submission. Kang is also a well-rounded fighter with good striking and defense skills. He lands 48% of the significant strikes he throws, which is higher than his opponent, Cristian Quinonez

Kang's grappling skills are his biggest strength. He has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is a former ADCC Asia champion. He is also a good wrestler and has a solid takedown defense. Kang's ability to take the fight to the ground and control his opponent is a major advantage for him in this fight.

Why Cristian Quinonez Will Win

Cristian Quinonez is a Mexican fighter with a professional record of 18 wins and 3 losses. He is a striker with good power and accuracy. Quinonez lands 41% of the significant strikes he throws and has won 10 of his fights by knockout.

Quinonez's striking skills are his biggest strength. He has good footwork and head movement, which allows him to avoid his opponent's strikes and counter effectively. Quinonez is also a good wrestler and has a solid takedown defense.

Final Kyung Ho Kang-Cristian Quinonez Prediction & Pick

This fight is a classic striker vs grappler match-up. Kang will look to take the fight to the ground and control Quinonez, while Quinonez will look to keep the fight standing and use his striking skills to win. Ultimately, I predict that Kyung Ho Kang will win this fight by submission in the second or third round. His grappling skills and ability to control his opponent on the ground will be too much for Quinonez to handle and Quinonez being submitted before the path to victory is there for Kang.

Final Kyung Ho Kang-Cristian Quinonez Prediction & Pick: Kyung Ho Kang (+120), Under 2.5 Rounds (+150)