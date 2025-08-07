ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 109: Roman Dolidze versus Anthony Hernandez continues on the prelims with a fight between Uros Medic and Gilbert Urbina in the welterweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Medic-Urbina prediction and pick.

Uros Medic (10-3) arrives at this weekend's UFC Fight Night after a tough first-round KO loss to Punahele Soriano in January 2025. Prior to that, Medic scored a fast first-round TKO over Tim Means in April 2024 and showcased his finishing skills with a spinning back-elbow KO in July 2023. Now, Medic aims to rebound and extend his power-packed streak against Gilbert Urbina.

Gilbert Urbina (7-3) comes into his bout against Uros Medic this weekend after a mixed recent run. He secured a solid TKO win over Orion Cosce in May 2023 but fell to Charles Radtke by first-round TKO in February 2024. Urbina looks to rebound and capitalize on his reach and striking assets at UFC Vegas 109 this Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Vegas 109 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 109 odds: Uros Medic-Gilbert Urbina odds

Uros Medic: -455

Gilbert Urbina: +350

Over 1.5 Rounds: +140

Under 1.5 Rounds: -180

Why Uros Medic will win

Last Fight: (L) Punahele Soriano – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 10 (8 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Uros Medic holds the advantage over Gilbert Urbina at UFC Vegas 109 due to his superior striking skills and physical attributes. Medic is the more precise and aggressive striker with a record of 10 wins and 3 losses, demonstrating his ability to finish fights predominantly via KO/TKO.

His reach of 71 inches and height of 6'1″ allow him to keep Urbina at a distance, effectively controlling the stand-up exchanges. Urbina, though taller at 6'3″ with a longer reach, lacks the striking fluidity and power that Medic brings.

Medic's takedown defense has been a key factor, enabling him to keep the fight standing and avoid Urbina's attempts to mix in grappling. Urbina has shown grappling skills, including some submissions, but Medic has been outgrappled only on rare occasions and has improved his defensive wrestling.

Urbina’s recent performances have been inconsistent with his striking sometimes slow and ineffective, making him vulnerable to Medic’s pressure and precision striking.

Physically younger and with more finishing experience, Medic is poised to control the pace and pace Urbina from range. This tactical and athletic superiority sets Medic up to secure a decisive victory this weekend at UFC Vegas 109.

Why Gilbert Urbina will win

Last Fight: (L) Charles Radtke – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 4 (2 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Gilbert Urbina holds key advantages over Uros Medic heading into UFC Vegas 109 that could secure him the win. Urbina’s physical stature at 6'3″ with a 77-inch reach offers him leverage to control distance and utilize his striking range more effectively than Medic.

His team, Jackson Wink MMA Academy, is known for elite striking and grappling preparation, which could elevate Urbina’s tactical approach.

Despite a less-consistent UFC record (7-4) compared to Medic, Urbina has shown finishing ability with multiple wins by both KO and submission, demonstrating versatility. His recent KO victory over Orion Cosce in 2023 highlighted his power and ability to capitalize on openings, important against a pressure fighter like Medic.

Urbina’s grappling is solid, as seen in his submission wins earlier in his career, meaning he can threaten Medic both on feet and the ground. Medic’s recent knockout losses could expose vulnerabilities in his chin and defense, something Urbina might exploit with sustained pressure and accurate striking.

If Urbina effectively blends his reach, power, and grappling threat to keep Medic off balance, he can dictate the fight’s pace. Urbina’s potential to control the clinch and mix takedowns with strikes makes him a dangerous opponent poised to edge out Medic in this matchup at UFC Vegas 109.

Final Uros Medic-Gilbert Urbina prediction & pick

Uros Medic enters UFC Vegas 109 as the betting favorite over Gilbert Urbina. Medic's striking precision, aggressive style, and solid takedown defense give him an edge in controlling the fight on the feet. He has the ability to keep Urbina at range, using his reach and striking volume to score points or look for a finish.

Urbina, standing taller with a longer reach, poses a threat through his diverse skill set, including solid grappling and submission abilities.

His training at Jackson Wink MMA Academy has sharpened his striking and grappling, making him a dangerous competitor if he can impose his game plan. Urbina's power, demonstrated in recent KO victories, could capitalize on any defensive lapses from Medic.

However, Urbina's inconsistency and Medic’s more recent momentum suggest Medic will dictate the pace. Medic is likely to outpace Urbina, using pressure and volume striking to frustrate his opponent.

Unless Urbina can successfully implement his grappling or land significant strikes early, Medic’s tactical striking and durability set him on course for a brutal knockout win at UFC Vegas 109.

Final Uros Medic-Gilbert Urbina Prediction & Pick: Uros Medic (-455), Under 1.5 Rounds (-180)