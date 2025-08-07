ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for yet another UFC Vegas Fight Night full of action as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this next bout in the Women's Bantamweight (135) Division on Saturday. No. 14-ranked Joselyne Edwards of Panama will take on Brazil's Priscila Cachoeira in an exciting matchup. Check out the UFC odds for our Edwards-Cachoeira prediction and pick.

Joselyne Edwards (15-6) has gone 6-4 inside the UFC promotion since 2021. After losing back-to-back bouts during the tail end of 2024, she bounced back with consecutive victories over Tamires Vidal and Chelsea Chandler. She'll look to add another win as the ranked favorite in this one. Edwards stands 5-foot-8 with a 70-inch reach.

Priscila Cachoeira (13-6) is currently 5-6 inside the UFC since 2018. She also dropped back-to-back fights recently but made a huge statement in her last fight with a “Performance of the Night” knockout over Josiane Nunes. She'll look to stun the fans as the sizable underdog in this one. Cachoeira stands 5-foot-7 with a 65-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 109 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 109 odds: Joselyne Edwards-Priscila Cachoeira odds

Joselyne Edwards: -325

Priscila Cachoeira: +260

Over 2.5 rounds: -215

Under 2.5 rounds: +165

Why Joselyne Edwards will win

Last Fight: (W) Chelsea Chandler – TKO (punches, R1)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Joselyne Edwards comes into this bout following the first TKO win of her UFC career. Her last two wins, which have both ended in finishes, are the first fights Edwards has ended inside the distance since joining the UFC, unlocking a new wrinkle to her game we haven't seen before.

Still, it's worth noting Edwards has missed weight in three of her last four wins, so it'll be interesting to see if she shows up on the scales before heading into this contest.

Edwards will have a strong 5-inch reach advantage during this fight, which should bode well for her given her use of the lead jab. Edwards uses a stiff jab to halt the forward pressure of opponents, which she'll have to deal with in Cachoeira and her aggressive nature. On the ground, Edwards stands to see a ton of success if she's able to force Cachoeira to her back.

Prior to finishing her competition, Edwards was known for holding opponents down and winning fights off her top pressure and control. She'll always have the ground game to fall back on, but I suspect it will be her striking that opens the door for her to gain an eventual advantage on the ground.

Why Priscila Cachoeira will win

Last Fight: (W) Josiane Nunes – KO (uppercut, R1)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 8 KO/TKO

Priscila Cachoeira comes in following her strongest performance over the last few years, finishing her first opponent since 2022. Cachoeira has always been known as a formidable opponent within this division and her track record of exciting brawls should carry into this fight. While she may be slightly undersized, her forward pressure and striking combinations should give her a solid chance to come out victorious.

Cachoeira has also had her troubles on the scales, missing weight in two of her UFC appearances. In the same breath, she's notched two “Performance of the Night” bonuses, so we should be in for an exciting showing regardless of her condition at the weigh-ins. Ultimately, Cachoeira will have to be the more aggressive fighter landing first during these exchanges.

To win this fight, Cachoeira will have to force Edwards against the fence and unload her striking combinations. She's landing right around four significant strikes per minute at a 44% accuracy, so don't expect her to slow down at any point during this fight.

Final Joselyne Edwards-Priscila Cachoeira prediction & pick

With both women on the edge of the Top 15 after recent wins, this bout should have a ton at stake as both fighters try to build a winning streak. Both sides have seen their fair share of UFC competition, so we should have a close affair given their experience at this level.

Joselyne Edwards will have the slight size and reach advantage, and while this doesn't mean much in the general scope of a fight, Edwards does a tremendous job of using her size to overpower and pin opponents on the ground.

Cachoeira will be offering aggressive striking looks throughout this whole fight, but Edwards can noticeably pull away if she manages to gain top control and work her ground game.

While I expect Priscila Cachoeira to land some meaningful offense throughout this fight, I think the size and physical presence of Joselyne Edwards will be too much to handle during the bout. Ultimately, I think Edwards survives on the feet and uses her superior grappling to secure a decision win.

Final Joselyne Edwards-Priscila Cachoeira Prediction & Pick: Joselyne Edwards (-325); OVER 2.5 Rounds