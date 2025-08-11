ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 1 continues with a fight between Radley Da Silva and George Mangos in the featherweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Silva-Mangos prediction and pick.

Radley Da Silva (7-1) arrives at this Tuesday’s Contender Series fight against George Mangos on the back of a seven-fight winning streak. Recent wins include a spinning wheel kick KO of Drake Randall and a submission win over Drew Brokenshire. Da Silva aims to prove himself as a top featherweight prospect as he steps into the octagon Tuesday night.

George Mangos (7-0) enters this Tuesday's Contender Series at DWCS Week 1 riding an unblemished record highlighted by dominant finishes. Recent wins include a swift first-round TKO over Ethan Thomas and a KO via head kick against Shoichi Tomita. Mangos aims to extend his winning streak against Radley Da Silva, confident and eager to secure his UFC contract.

Here are the Contender Series Week 1 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Radley Da Silva-George Mangos Odds

Radley Da Silva: +110

George Mangos: -130

Why Radley da Silva will win

Last Fight: (W) Drew Brokenshire – SUB R2

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 4 (1 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Radley Da Silva comes into his shot on the Contender Series riding a seven-fight winning streak with three straight finishes, and he is the BFL Featherweight Champion. He made a name for himself when he sent Drake Randall to the shadow realm with an incredible spinning wheel kick knockout.

Silva is a very well-rounded MMA fighter who has the skills to win this fight on his feet or on the mat. His striking is very flashy, where he is light on his feet with a ton of in-and-out movements. Silva utilizes a ton of spinning attacks, which come from his capoeira background, making it highly difficult for his opponents to get the timing down on his striking.

From there, Silva will lull his opponents into attempting to press the action, and when they do, he hits them with a well-timed counter and then mixes in the grappling to where he then dominates, always looking for the finish.

In this matchup against George Mangos, he’s going to be at his best using that range to keep Magos from pressing the action and then get that grappling going. With Silva looking to be the bigger and stronger fighter, he will be best to land those takedowns to where he should get it done on the mat.

Why George Mangos will win

Last Fight: (W) Ethan Thomas – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 (2 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

The undefeated Aussie George Mangos comes in his shot on the Contender Series, riding a seven-fight unbeaten streak as a pro while winning all six of his amateur bouts before that. He is the top featherweight prospect coming out of Australia, and he is the HEX Fight Series Featherweight Champion.

At just 21 years old, Mangos looks like a well-polished fighter already in his very young promising MMA career. He is very exciting to watch, never seeing the scorecards as a professional, finishing all seven of his opponents, most recently knocking out Ethan Thomas in just 34 seconds to retain his featherweight title and get his shot on the Contender Series.

While Mangos' striking isn’t as flashy as Silva’s is, he makes up for it with precision and power. He likes to press the action and crowd his opponents’ space, which will serve him well inside the small octagon in the Apex and against a striker that needs space to operate.

It’s going to be a point where Silva may not be able to deal with the pressure of Mangos, and he’s going to shoot for the takedown. With Mangos being well-versed on the mat, that’s a lot easier said than done. If Mangos can impose his will on Silva and take the fight to him, we could potentially see another highlight reel finish from him.

Final Radley Da Silva-George Mangos Prediction & Pick

This is by far the best fight on the entire fight card in Week 1 of the Contender Series. Both Radley Da Silva and George Mangos will be in the UFC, win or lose, one day. If these two go to war without a finish, there would be no surprise if they both get signed.

Silva is going to look sharp in the early going with his spinning attacks, kicks, and even his grappling. However, once Mangos finds his rhythm and defends the takedowns, that’s when he will start to take over. From there, Mangos will unleash some heavy strikes that will eventually put Silva away mid-to-late in the fight and secure his spot in the UFC.

